Federal guilty pleas from two North Iowa men while a third remains a fugitive

All three accused of dealing meth.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 6:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two North Iowa men are pleading guilty to federal drug charges while a third remains a fugitive.

David Andrew Fielding, 41 of Hansell, and Kevin Scott Hejlik, 52 of Mason City, have entered guilty pleas in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Authorities say they, along with Martin Rodriguez, 56 of Hampton, sold methamphetamine.

Fielding and Rodriguez were arrested in early May 2019 after several law enforcement agencies searched two locations in Hansell and said they found multiple pounds of meth, estimated to be worth more than $60,000, along with firearms. Hejlik was later indicted along with them as part of a drug ring.

No sentencing dates have been set for Fielding or Hejlik. Rodriguez failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

