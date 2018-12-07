Clear

Federal guilty plea in North Iowa meth case

Mason City man arrested in November 2016.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine.

Mark Monroe Hoffman, 57, entered a guilty plea Friday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth. When he was arrested on the north side of Mason City on November 22, 2016, law enforcement says Hoffman had four baggies of meth totaling well over five grams, as well as a digital scale and other baggies.

State charges against Hoffman were dismissed to allow federal prosecution.

No sentencing date has been set.

Warmer air is on the way, but not so much for this weekend.
