Federal guilty plea from Rochester man accused of producing child pornography

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty in Minnesota federal court to producing child porn.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor. Federal prosecutors say Pichurin contacted a minor through social media and sexually exploited the victim for child pornography between November 8, 2020, and January 8, 2021. Authorities say Pichurin admitted using similar tactics to produce child porn involving more than 20 minors.

“This is a particularly egregious case involving an adult using popular social media apps to prey on and exploit dozens of children,” says Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk. “I commend the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office and the investigators with the Rochester Police Department and the FBI for aggressively pursuing this sexual predator and holding him accountable for the harm he caused. We continue to urge parents, teachers, caregivers, and young people alike to be vigilant in reporting these types of crimes to law enforcement.”

Pichurin is facing federal sentencing on January 4, 2022. Court documents state he is still pleading not guilty to 60 child porn crimes in Olmsted County. No trial date has been set in those cases.