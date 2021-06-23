Federal fugitive arrested in eastern Iowa after a year on the lam

ZWINGLE, Iowa – A federal fugitive who had been on the loose for a year was finally arrested Wednesday afternoon in eastern Iowa.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Untavious Davenport, 39 of Illinois, was apprehended near Zwingle, a community just south of Dubuque. Law enforcement had been looking for Davenport since he was indicted in June 2020 by a federal grand jury in Missouri for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Davenport was initially tracked to the greater Chicago area and over the next several months, he was pursued through numerous states. In mid-June, members of the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, working with the Dubuque Drug Task Force, found a likely location for Davenport in a rural setting just north of Zwingle.

After days of surveillance, Davenport was identified outside a farmhouse and Marshals from Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri arrested him, with the assistance of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and the Dubuque Drug Task Force.

Davenport was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center to await extradition to Missouri.