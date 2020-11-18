Federal drug/gun trial set for Albert Lea man

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is pleading not guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

Erick Fontain Thomas, 38, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Thomas has 50 or more grams of meth, a kilogram or more of a mixture containing heroin, four handguns, and a semiautomatic rifle in Olmsted County on August 25.

Thomas was convicted in Mower County of assault in 2004 and drug dealing in 2008 and was sentenced to prison both times.

A federal trial is now set to begin on January 19, 2021.