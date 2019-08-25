Federal drug indictment filed against Mason City man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is indicted if U.S. federal court for being part of a drug ring while behind bars.

Demetrius Armadra Johnson, 34 of Mason City, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute meth, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Federal prosecutors say Johnson was part of a meth-dealing operation in North Iowa between the fall of 2017 and August 2019.

The indictment was filed Thursday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

Johnson began serving a 15 year state prison sentence in 2016 for a conviction in Cerro Gordo County for delivery of cocaine.