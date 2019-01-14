Clear
Federal drug charges against Mason City man

State charges from 2018 arrest are dismissed.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is set for a North Iowa man arrested with drugs and a gun.

Frank Salvador Alvarado, 47 of Mason City, was arrested in September 2018 after a search of his home on North Jersey Avenue. Law enforcement says Alvarado was found with 30 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

State charges against him were dismissed when Alvarado was accused in Cedar Rapids Federal Court with conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, two counts of distributing meth, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Federal prosecutors say Alvarado, who has a prior felony drug conviction in Illinois, operated as a drug dealer in north Iowa from the spring of 2018 until his arrest.

His trial is due to begin on March 25.

