Federal dollars flowing to Waseca for economic development

Nearly $600,000 going to support two projects.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – Almost $600,000 in federal money is going to boost the economy in Waseca.

U.S. Senator Tina Smith announced Friday the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is investing $395,820 for an economic recovery coordinator to help reduce the impact of Quad/Graphics’ closure in 2017. The EDA is also investing $203,754 for a study to determine the viability of a new Waseca Area manufacturing Resource Center.

Smith says these two projects are expected to create 248 new jobs and save 600 existing jobs.

“I feel so inspired by the spirit, resilience and ingenuity of people I’ve met in small towns and communities across Minnesota during my rural economy tour,” says Senator Smith. “But at the same time I recognize that many areas are facing economic hardship, where folks feel like they’re hanging on by their financial fingertips as they struggle to get by. These EDA grants will provide Waseca with the resources they need to take a step back, assess where they’re at, and determine what they can do to restore economic prosperity. We must do everything we can to create economic opportunity for everyone.”

Community Events