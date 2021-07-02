Clear

Federal court strikes down Trump E15 rule; Iowa Gov. calls it 'gut punch'

FILE - In this April 21, 2020 file photo, ethanol train cars wait outside the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant, an ethanol producer, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
FILE - In this April 21, 2020 file photo, ethanol train cars wait outside the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy plant, an ethanol producer, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Decision is significant blow to corn farmers and ethanol industry.

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 6:31 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 6:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months.

The decision deals a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers who grow the crop from which the fuel additive is made. They had anticipated increased ethanol demand through year-round sales of the higher blend.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement on the decision:

“Iowa proudly leads the country in the production of renewable fuels, and today’s ruling is a gut punch to not only our renewable fuel industry but our fuel retailers as well. I worked closely with the Trump Administration to secure year-round sales of E-15, and I disagree with today’s court decision. We will continue to stand up for renewable fuels and fuel retailers, and pursue every avenue to ensure they can continue to offer lower cost, cleaner burning E-15 to Iowans.”

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. today is blended with 10% ethanol. Corn farmers and ethanol refiners have pushed for the government to allow the widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend.

The Trump administration made the change to fulfill a campaign promise to Midwest farmers. The EPA under President Donald Trump announced the change in May 2019, ending a summer ban on the E15 blend. Provisions of the Clean Air Act have prohibited the sale of certain fuels with a higher volatility from June 1 through Sept. 15 to limit smog. Congress has allowed 10% ethanol, and the EPA in its 2019 ruling revised the interpretation of the exemption to federal law to include the 15% ethanol blend.

Ethanol supporters contend that using more of the corn-based renewable fuel is better for the environment and helps meet federal climate change goals.

Three judges on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued Friday's decision. They said it's clear from federal law that Congress balanced “wide-ranging economic, energy-security, and geopolitical implications” and that the wording of the law “reflects a compromise, not simply a desire to maximize ethanol production at all costs.” They concluded Congress did not intend to allow ethanol blends higher than 10% to be widely sold year-round. They said the EPA overstepped its authority.

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, the trade group for the petroleum industry that challenged the EPA decision, said the court simply followed government's interpretation of the law in effect for 30 years.

“There is no ambiguity in statute and the previous administration’s reinterpretation overstepped the will of Congress,” said AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association said it will continue to work with the Biden administration, Congress and state officials to maintain consumer access to E15 year-round.

“It does not make sense to reinstate barriers that could inhibit market access to a cleaner-burning fuel choice that combats climate change,” said Carl Jardon, a farmer from Randolph, Iowa, and president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

The decision is the second major court defeat for the ethanol industry in a week. On June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court said some petroleum refiners may exempt themselves from requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they produce, further cutting into the amount of ethanol blended into the national fuel supply.

In response to that ruling, Iowa Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra and Minnesota DFL Congresswoman Angie Craig have introduced the Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act of 2021.

“The biofuels industry is an important driver of economic growth in Iowa, supporting hundreds of jobs and expanding market options for our corn and soybean growers,” says Feenstra. “That is why we must erase ambiguities and ensure oil refineries are not able to take shortcuts when it comes to blending biofuels. I would like to thank Rep. Craig for joining me in this effort. As a cleaner and more affordable option for consumers, I will continue supporting efforts that will help bolster biofuels.”

“This legislation will help ensure transparency and predictability for family farmers and biofuels producers in Minnesota and across the country as they make important decisions based on the Renewable Fuel Standard,” says Craig. “I am grateful to Representative Feenstra for working alongside me on this critical issue, and I look forward to continuing our bipartisan work to ensure that the oil industry does not receive unnecessary assistance at the expense of family farmers. It is vital that we continue to support the clean biofuels industry as we reduce the carbon intensity of our transportation sector and make important investments across rural America.”

Ethanol supporters could ask the full D.C. Circuit Court to review the decision of the three-judge panel. They also could ask Congress to change the law to allow for year around E15 sales.

The industry is hoping this year's sales will not be curtailed because by the time the court issues its mandate and the EPA is required to comply most of the summer season will have passed.

This is the third summer E15 sales have been allowed and there were indications sales were increasing. Sales jumped 24% in Iowa from 2019 to 2020, surpassing 60.5 million gallons in 2020, the Renewable Fuels Association reported. That increase was despite a 14% drop in the state's overall petroleum consumption from 2019 levels due to fewer people driving because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605448

Reported Deaths: 7692
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1252211788
Ramsey52577904
Dakota46923474
Anoka42851461
Washington27461295
Stearns22576226
St. Louis18166318
Scott17567138
Wright16399150
Olmsted13424102
Sherburne1203795
Carver1068649
Clay827392
Rice8216111
Blue Earth763744
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621652
Otter Tail587386
Benton583298
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471433
Winona461652
Itasca461065
Isanti440864
McLeod432361
Morrison425462
Beltrami408362
Nobles408350
Steele398518
Polk389372
Becker387056
Lyon364254
Carlton354057
Freeborn347533
Pine335223
Nicollet331745
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297827
Cass287032
Todd286633
Meeker263743
Waseca238723
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard197141
Dodge18773
Renville182846
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167324
Wadena164023
Fillmore157710
Faribault156019
Chippewa154038
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13569
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115120
Pope11296
Swift107218
Murray107110
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75722
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47893
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371962

Reported Deaths: 6079
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58347642
Linn21286341
Scott20334249
Black Hawk16316316
Woodbury15256230
Johnson1464685
Dubuque13536212
Dallas1130399
Pottawattamie11245177
Story1072848
Warren585192
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo555497
Webster520994
Sioux517874
Muscatine4892106
Marshall488476
Des Moines469773
Wapello4346122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421973
Plymouth403481
Lee385257
Marion366277
Jones301257
Henry295337
Bremer289462
Carroll287352
Crawford268741
Boone268634
Benton261655
Washington257551
Dickinson249544
Mahaska232851
Jackson225142
Clay216827
Kossuth216466
Tama212771
Delaware211143
Winneshiek200435
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192423
Hardin188444
Fayette187543
Wright186640
Hamilton182151
Harrison180273
Clayton171257
Butler166935
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159941
Poweshiek157236
Allamakee153052
Hancock150634
Iowa150024
Winnebago144731
Calhoun139313
Cass139155
Grundy137733
Emmet136041
Jefferson133835
Shelby131837
Sac131020
Union130135
Louisa130049
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123823
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120426
Palo Alto113623
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9580
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7638
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Ringgold56524
Van Buren56518
Wayne54923
Audubon53611
Adams3484
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Summertime heat and humidity arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New affordable housing in the form of apartments coming to the Med City

Image

kimt--Fri_Jul_02_17_58 - selection

Image

Rochesterfest Static Parade

Image

South Broadway Avenue under construction

Image

RST sees passenger take to the air for Fourth of July plans

Image

Sean's Weather

Image

RAEDI weighs in on the unemployment rate in Rochester

Image

Live entertainment is back at Treasure Island

Image

Leaders say compromise was key in taking Minnesota budget deal across the finish line

Image

RPS reacts to boost in education funding provided by new state budget

Community Events