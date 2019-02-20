Clear
Federal complaint filed against Mayo Clinic over animal testing

Doctors' group accuses Mayo of not following the Animal Welfare Act.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 12:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A federal complaint over animal testing is filed against Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is accusing Mayo of violating the Animal Welfare Act by using live animals to train emergency medicine residents. The group says its complaint against alleges inadequate oversight of the training protocol claims Mayo is not following federal rules which require “that a principal investigator—including course instructors—consider alternatives to procedures that may cause more than momentary or slight pain or distress to any animal used for research purposes.”

The Physicians Committee says it has more than 12,000 member doctors, including 973 in Minnesota.

