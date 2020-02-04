Clear
Federal charges now in North Iowa drug/gun arrest

State crimes dismissed against St. Paul man.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 2:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A St. Paul man arrested in North Iowa is now facing federal drug and gun charges.

Marcus Houston Jones, 31, is accused of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Jones ran away from a traffic stop on December 6, 2019, after a shotgun and handgun were found. He was then caught hiding in a garage on December 12, 2019. Court documents state a handgun and just under a pound of meth were found in Jones’ vehicle.

State charges against Jones were dismissed to allow for his federal prosecution. His trial is scheduled to start on March 2.

