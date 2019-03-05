Clear
Federal charges for Hancock County men

Jacob Ganseveld Jacob Ganseveld

Drug and gun crimes alleged against two men.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 7:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 7:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man arrested in Hancock County is now facing federal charges.

Jacob Dean Ganseveld, 27 of Klemme, is accused of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Ganseveld was arrested on January 6 after a traffic stop in Garner where police said they found more than eight grams of meth in Ganseveld’s vehicle, as well as a black revolver with the serial number removed.


Colby Olhava

State drug and weapons charges have been dismissed against Ganseveld to make way for his federal prosecution.

Also charged along with Ganseveld in federal court is Colby Olhava, 23 of Garner. He’s accused of possession of a firearm by a drug user for having a revolver between May 2017 and January 2019.

Ganseveld and Olhava are scheduled to stand trial beginning April 28 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

Olhava is also due to stand trial in May in Hancock County on multiple charges for allegedly helping a man steal from his own grandparents.

