Federal charges filed against Minnesota woman for dealing meth in North Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Minnesota woman is now facing federal charges for selling drugs in North Iowa.

Beth Ann Rademacher, 42 of Northfield, MN, and Lester Rocket are both accused of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of meth. Authorities say that between July 1 and August 18 Rademacher and Rockett worked together and with others to sell meth.

Rademacher was arrested in Worth County on August 18 for allegedly selling 6.5 ounces of meth to an undercover officer at the I-35 rest stop near the Diamond Jo Casino. Law enforcement says Rademacher was paid $5,800 for the drug.

State criminal charges against Rademacher have been dismissed to allow for her federal prosecution. Neither Rademacher nor Rockett have entered a plea.