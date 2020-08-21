Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Federal buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat

Protests have been going on for over 80 straight days.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday.

The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials. A number of federal offices in the area have been closed because of the threat, the officials said. The officials could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the threat is credible, the FBI said in a statement.

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court was closed because of a threat of violence in the area, according to the court’s website. Also closed was the Mark O. Hatfield Federal courthouse, which was the site of weeks of violent protests last month.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Oregon's largest city nightly since the May police killing of George Floyd and clashed repeatedly with federal agents dispatched to protect the courthouse. A statement on the courthouse website did not say why the building had closed.

The FBI's statement said: “If we develop information indicating a credible threat, we will notify the public.”

Protesters this week have focused their ire on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland.

People in a group of about 100 late Thursday and before dawn Friday sprayed the building with graffiti, hurled rocks and bottles at agents and shined laser lights at them, Portland police said in a statement.

Agents set off smoke or tear gas and used crowd-control munitions to try to disperse the crowd, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Three people were arrested, police said in their statement.

It wasn't clear if that building was included in the alleged threat or if the threat was connected in any way to those protests.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 67308

Reported Deaths: 1791
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21050860
Ramsey8312280
Dakota5048108
Anoka4177116
Stearns301921
Washington247851
Olmsted187724
Nobles180711
Scott178225
Mower11393
Rice10968
Wright10196
Blue Earth10185
Carver9914
Clay80740
Sherburne80111
Kandiyohi7531
St. Louis70721
Lyon4363
Todd4362
Nicollet39613
Watonwan3953
Steele3782
Freeborn3771
Benton3423
Beltrami2861
Winona28617
Le Sueur2852
McLeod2821
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2381
Goodhue2329
Otter Tail2294
Martin2146
Cottonwood1930
Waseca1931
Polk1714
Becker1701
Pipestone1669
Carlton1621
Isanti1560
Itasca15312
Douglas1461
Dodge1430
Murray1321
Pine1320
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12046
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1012
Faribault990
Sibley992
Rock930
Meeker912
Jackson870
Cass863
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln620
Roseau580
Swift581
Yellow Medicine570
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec484
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin413
Redwood400
Hubbard390
Mahnomen311
Wadena310
Marshall300
Big Stone290
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse190
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 54375

Reported Deaths: 1009
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11436212
Woodbury388454
Black Hawk343367
Linn266789
Johnson231124
Dallas205635
Scott193317
Dubuque186834
Buena Vista180912
Marshall154528
Pottawattamie148431
Story147716
Wapello98239
Muscatine91648
Crawford7693
Sioux7353
Cerro Gordo69120
Webster6878
Warren6284
Clinton6005
Tama57729
Plymouth57215
Jasper51029
Wright4901
Dickinson3935
Louisa38114
Des Moines3682
Washington31610
Boone3023
Carroll2692
Franklin26816
Bremer2577
Marion2470
Hamilton2422
Clay2261
Clarke2163
Lee2105
Emmet2096
Hardin2051
Shelby2031
Henry1904
Benton1811
Floyd1793
Jackson1741
Poweshiek1728
Allamakee1644
Buchanan1571
Guthrie1555
Mahaska15317
Delaware1512
Butler1492
Jones1462
Madison1442
Winneshiek1441
Cedar1421
Clayton1393
Lyon1322
Hancock1292
Harrison1291
Cherokee1231
Winnebago1232
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Mills1111
Kossuth1090
Page1050
Taylor1050
Grundy1041
Iowa1031
Cass1022
Palo Alto1020
Jefferson980
Calhoun972
Monona971
Sac970
Humboldt962
Osceola900
Union893
Monroe878
Mitchell860
Chickasaw790
Lucas794
Howard780
Worth730
Davis722
Montgomery664
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk471
Van Buren441
Greene430
Adair421
Ida350
Decatur320
Wayne312
Audubon301
Ringgold281
Adams200
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rain chances return tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

08-21-2020 for bri

Image

Justice For Our Iowa Children March

Image

JB Midday Anchoring

Image

JB Midday Anchoring

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out happening all weekend long

Image

Rochester community schools build relationships

Image

Seans Weather 8/21

Image

Rochester Grizzlies prep for main camp

Image

Community Conversation Reflects on George Floyd's Death

Image

City Launches Conservation Corps

Community Events