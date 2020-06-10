Federal agents arrest two more for violence during Floyd protests in the Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two more people are facing federal charges for violence during the George Floyd protests in the Twin Cities.

McKenzy Ann Degidio Dunn, 19 of Rosemount, is accused of conspiracy to commit arson for the May 28 incident where a fire was set in a health and nutrition store in St. Paul. Authorities say a shelving unit was doused with flammable hand sanitizer and set ablaze. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Dunn can be seen in security video standing near the unit and holding a bottle of hand sanitizer.



Security video image from inside the store before it was set on fire. Security video image from inside the store before it was set on fire.

Two other people, Samuel Elliott Frey and Bailey Marie Baldus, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit arson in this matter. Court documents indicate a fourth person, a white female, also participated in the crime but she has not been identified.

Matthew Lee Rupert, 28 of Galesburg, Illinois, has also been charged with civil disorder, promoting a riot, and arson. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Rupert posted messages on his Facebook account on May 28 about the public protests occurring in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd, including one that stated, “I’m going to Minneapolis tomorrow who coming only goons I’m renting hotel rooms.”

Authorities say Rupert posted a cell phone video on May 29 where he can be seen passing out explosive devices, encouraging others to throw his explosives at law enforcement officers, actively damaging property, appearing to light a fire in a building, and looting businesses in Minneapolis.

Court documents state that Rupert is heard in the video stating “They got SWAT trucks up there . . . I’ve got some bombs if some of you all want to throw them back . . . bomb them back . . . here I got some more . . . light it and throw it.” Authorities say the video also shows RUPERT asking for lighter fluid before entering a Sprint store, followed by his statement, “I lit it on fire.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rupert was arrested in Chicago on May 31 shortly after posting videos to Facebook showing him in Chicago and saying “let’s start a riot” and “I’m going to start doing some damage.”