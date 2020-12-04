Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis weighs in on Rochester's economic recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During a Rochester Chamber of Commerce Economic Summit the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis highlighted how rapidly rising COVID-19 cases are clearly a drag on economic growth.

Bank president Neel Kashkari says until we can get the virus under control there won’t e much economic activity so a vaccine is key to bouncing back.

However, Kashkari says since health care is such a large part of Rochester’s economy, the Med City will likely be more resilient in terms of economic growth as patients and their families book hotels for medical procedures while they shop and dine locally.

He also addressed the question of local shops ability to compete against online giants such as Amazon and Walmart.

Kashkari said, “These trends are probably here to stay and there are probably going to be more changes. Look at malls, look at how malls are changing. Some malls are going out of business, some malls are just changing the nature of the tenants that they have and some malls are providing daycare centers and I think we're just going to continue to see a lot of changes and it's hard to say what the new normal is going to look like.”

Kashkari says another key to economic recovery is getting workers back into the labor market.

He added, “I think the best thing we can do is get through this crisis as quickly as we can and then use our fiscal tools and our monetary tools to get the economy back to full strength as possible and then draw all these workers back in.”

The one light at the end of the tunnel according to Kashkari is the fact a vaccine is on the horizon.