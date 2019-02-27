February has been a record-breaker, and March looks to begin with snow

The February snow totals in southern Minnesota and north Iowa were record-breaking.

Rochester has received 39.7 inches for the month, making it the snowiest February of all-time.

Mason City set a record as well with its 28.8 inches of snow.

It’s looking like the snow will continue into March. The viewing area is expected to receive 1-3 inches on Friday.

The snow will be light to at times moderate. Winds will pick up starting Friday night through Saturday, which will create dangerous wind-chill conditions.

