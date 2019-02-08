February GYB Volunteers of the Month

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each month KIMT News 3 and our giving your best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. When it comes to volunteering, Marie and Glenn Borchardt are a power couple. That's why they are both our February GYB Volunteer of the Month.

“I never dreamt we would get nominated for this,” says Marie.

For 20 years now, Marie has taken communion to residents at The Willows and patients at the hospital. She reads to students at Newman Catholic School, sings in the church choir and most recently has taken up the recycled greeting card ministry at her church.

“It's really almost more than a part time job anymore,” she says.

This group takes old recycled cards and makes them new again, selling them to people who appreciate their work.

“We send out a lot of cards, we sell a lot of cards, it’s just really a big process,” says Marie.

“Marie goes everywhere, if she didn't go to sell them to different places, the ministry wouldn't go,” says Marie’s friend Margaret Lang.

As for Glenn, he helps with the card ministry; he also ushers at church and helps other seniors find supplemental drug plans. But the work he might enjoy the most is helping students each week in the Newman Catholic School lunchroom.

“I think eating hot lunch at Newman is probably my best part of volunteering,” says Glenn.

“I guess as long as we are able to do something like that I’m glad to do it,” says Marie.

Congratulations to Marie and Glenn Borchardt.

