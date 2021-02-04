February 3rd was National Girls and Women in Sports Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - February 3rd is National Girls and Women in Sports Day!

A day when we celebrate the accomplishments of female athletes.

It's also a day to recognize how far women still have to go.

Obviously female athletes have a love for the game, but many also have a passion for inspiring young girls to follow in their footsteps.

The first NGWSD was in 1987 in Washington D.C.

The Women's Sports Foundation is hosting its first-ever girls fest, which is a virtual event for elementary, middle, and high school girls.

A John Marshall dance team senior says she is just grateful for the opportunity to participate.

"We would not be here without those women in our past who definitely paved the way for us. So I really give it all to them because without them, I wouldn't know what I'd be doing with my life right now and I'm sure so many other people wouldn't either," says Isabella Ostman.

"I had a female coach that sat me down and said, you know, you need to continue your career in sports. We need female coaches like you to continue to grow the sport," says RCTC Head Softball Coach Cori Ronnenberg.

Ronnenberg says she was definitely up for the challenge and wants to pass it along to her athletes.