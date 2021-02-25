Feb. 25 local sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Byron 82, LaCrescent-Hokah 43
Cannon Falls 52, Pine Island 29
Chatfield 74, Kenyon-Wanamingo 52
LeRoy-Ostrander 70, Glenville-Emmons 37
Triton 66, Kasson-Mantorville 58
Lake City 68, Lourdes 58
Rushford-Peterson 69, Mabel-Canton 27
Northfield 71, Mayo 69
Southland 78, Randolph 51
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Hayfield 57, Bethlehem Academy 44
Grand Meadow 51, Lanesboro 30
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 31
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Albert Lea 6, Winona 2
Mayo 4, Century 3
Red Wing 10, Austin 2
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Albert Lea 7, Winona 1
Simley 7, Lourdes 0
Red Wing 5, Austin 3
MINNESOTA PREP WRESTLING
GMLOS 72, United South Central 6
GMLOS 84, WEM-JWP 0
Triton 54, Century 0
Byron 72, Century 10
Byron 60, Triton 18
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Clear Lake 58, Spencer 55
Decorah 55, Crestwood 53
NJCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL
Iowa Lakes 86, NIACC 83
NJCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NIACC 60, Iowa Lakes 47