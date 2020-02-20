Clear

Feb. 20 local sports scores

Statewide prep basketball and hockey scores from Minnesota and Iowa.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 34

Annandale 61, Albany 55

Ashby 66, Verndale 36

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 100, Lake of the Woods 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55, Maple Lake 51

Blue Earth Area 72, New Richland-H-E-G 47

Brainerd 63, St. Cloud Tech 60

Brandon-Evansville 54, Hancock 37

Browerville/Eagle Valley 63, Swanville 51

Christ's Household of Faith 82, Mayer-Lutheran 51

Cleveland 43, Medford 39

Crookston 91, Roseau 62

Delano 68, Hutchinson 65

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 81, Barnesville 64

Duluth East 54, Osseo 52

East Central 68, Rush City 63

Fergus Falls 62, Willmar 42

Fertile-Beltrami 78, Stephen-Argyle 50

Hills-Beaver Creek 64, Red Rock Central 63

Holdingford 53, Kimball 44

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53, Royalton 43

Jackson County Central 76, Martin County West 59

Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Benson 55

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, St. John's Prep 49

Madelia 68, Edgerton 38

Maranatha Christian 82, Spectrum 59

Milaca 75, Pierz 60

Minneapolis Henry 66, Minneapolis Southwest 50

Minneapolis North 94, Minneapolis Roosevelt 62

Mound Westonka 48, Litchfield 34

Nashwauk-Keewatin 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54

New Ulm 70, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42

Northern Freeze 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 55

Onamia 56, Sebeka 46

Park Christian 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 48

Perham 80, Frazee 49

Pine River-Backus 63, McGregor 43

Providence Academy 70, Metro Schools College Prep 26

Sacred Heart 82, Clearbrook-Gonvick 61

Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Rocori 57

Schaeffer Academy 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35

Shakopee 81, Apple Valley 38

Silver Bay 65, Two Harbors 60

South Ridge 68, Hill City 43

Southwest Minnesota Christian 76, Pipestone 67

Springfield 96, Windom 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 61, Little Falls 59

St. Francis 73, Cambridge-Isanti 68

St. James Area 69, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 56

St. Paul Highland Park 75, St. Paul Harding 69

St. Paul Johnson 101, St. Paul Washington 69

St. Peter 78, Worthington 61

Thief River Falls 68, Fosston 58

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Murray County Central 60

Twin Cities Academy 65, Hmong Academy 7

Virginia 82, Duluth Marshall 75

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 85, Belle Plaine 74

West Lutheran 61, Hope Academy 43

Zimmerman 71, Foley 58

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albert Lea 56, Fairmont 54

Bemidji 65, Moorhead 60, OT

Blake 63, Concordia Academy 60

Buffalo 63, Brainerd 49

Cloquet 59, Eveleth-Gilbert 44

Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, New Life Academy 49

Cromwell 78, Bigfork 41

Detroit Lakes 56, Crosby-Ironton 52

Duluth Marshall 69, Esko 56

East Grand Forks 56, Red Lake County 49

Ely 50, Northeast Range 20

Foley 48, St. Cloud Cathedral 38

Fosston 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 50

Henning 52, Parkers Prairie 38

Hillcrest Lutheran 78, Ortonville 47

Holdingford 73, Rush City 29

International Falls 65, Deer River 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46, Osakis 43

Liberty Classical 59, Nova Classical Academy 36

Little Falls 29, St. Cloud Apollo 28

Mahnomen/Waubun 54, Northern Freeze 48

Mayer-Lutheran 83, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54

Minneapolis South 82, St. Paul Central 42

Minneapolis Southwest 53, Minneapolis Washburn 51

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56, Martin County West 42

Mountain Lake Co-op 63, Nicollet/Loyola 46

Ogilvie 65, Braham 46

Pequot Lakes 62, Park Rapids 46

Providence Academy 55, Royalton 45

Red Lake Falls 63, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41

Roseville 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 30

Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Rocori 57

South St. Paul 62, Tartan 43

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Paul Humboldt 46

Spectrum 71, St. Croix Prep 43

Spring Lake Park 66, Duluth East 55

St. Paul Academy 60, Mounds Park Academy 55

St. Peter 75, Worthington 65

Trinity 36, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 13

Twin Cities Academy 65, Hmong Academy 7

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Lake of the Woods 57

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 50

Waseca 35, St. Clair 26

West Central 44, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 39

West Lutheran 61, Hope Academy 43

Zimmerman 63, St. Cloud Tech 53

2A Section 1, First Round

Chatfield 46, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38

Lake City 71, Pine Island 45

Rochester Lourdes 77, Caledonia 44

Stewartville 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35

Winona Cotter 68, La Crescent 37

2A Section 2, Play-In

LeSueur-Henderson 59, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35

1A Section 1, First Round

Blooming Prairie 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 22

Fillmore Central 58, Bethlehem Academy 23

Grand Meadow 71, AC/GE 48

Hayfield 56, Schaeffer Academy 30

Houston 50, Spring Grove 30

Randolph 42, Mabel-Canton 39

Southland 62, Lanesboro 49

1A Section 3, Play-In

MACCRAY 63, Dawson-Boyd 46

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Carroll 68, Harlan 66

Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 49

Davenport, Central 68, Muscatine 51

Dubuque, Hempstead 78, Iowa City High 63

Iowa City West 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 46

North Scott, Eldridge 60, Davenport, West 36

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88, South Sioux City, Neb. 65

Waterloo, West 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38

Webster City 61, Boone 51

Winterset 92, Gilbert 68

Class 1A District 1, First Round

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 79, Hinton 59

Kingsley-Pierson 52, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43

Class 1A District 2, First Round

Harris-Lake Park 65, Glidden-Ralston 46

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31

Class 1A District 3, First Round

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Saint Ansgar 47

Class 1A District 4, First Round

Janesville 68, Kee, Lansing 54

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, Central Elkader 34

Class 1A District 5, First Round

Edgewood-Colesburg 43, East Buchanan, Winthrop 28

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49

Class 1A District 6, First Round

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 52, Dunkerton 34

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 67, OT

Class 1A District 7, First Round

Highland, Riverside 47, Hillcrest Academy 38

Lone Tree 73, Calamus-Wheatland 72

Springville 64, Morning Star 29

Class 1A District 8, First Round

WACO, Wayland 46, Winfield-Mount Union 38

Class 1A District 9, First Round

B-G-M, Brooklyn 58, Lynnville-Sully 52

North Mahaska, New Sharon 73, Moravia 48

Class 1A District 10, First Round

Lamoni 59, East Union, Afton 35

Murray 58, Seymour 45

Class 1A District 11, First Round

AGWSR, Ackley 65, BCLUW, Conrad 57

Grundy Center 69, North Tama, Traer 40

West Fork, Sheffield 93, Clarksville 34

Class 1A District 12, First Round

Grand View Christian 94, Collins-Maxwell 57

Ogden 47, Baxter 43

Class 1A District 13, First Round

Bedford 56, Diagonal 52

Sidney 62, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Class 1A District 14, First Round

Coon Rapids-Bayard 41, Audubon 39

Stanton 52, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43

Class 1A District 15, First Round

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26

IKM-Manning 61, West Harrison, Mondamin 34

Woodbine 52, Logan-Magnolia 49, OT

Class 1A District 16, First Round

Lawton-Bronson 74, Westwood, Sloan 56

River Valley, Correctionville 51, Ridge View 28

St. Mary's, Remsen 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 40

Class 2A District 1, Second Round

Cherokee, Washington 64, Rock Valley 47

Class 2A District 2, Second Round

Southeast Valley 56, East Sac County 45

Class 2A District 3, Second Round

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 67, Emmetsburg 57

Class 2A District 4, Second Round

West Lyon, Inwood 47, Spirit Lake 45

Class 2A District 5, Second Round

Osage 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43

Class 2A District 6, Second Round

Dike-New Hartford 72, Denver 52

Class 2A District 7, Second Round

Beckman, Dyersville 66, North Fayette Valley 32

Crestwood, Cresco 69, Waukon 61

Class 2A District 8, Second Round

Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Regina, Iowa City 26

Monticello 38, Northeast, Goose Lake 34

Class 2A District 9, Second Round

Williamsburg 59, Durant-Bennett 45

Class 2A District 10, Second Round

West Branch 50, Mediapolis 37

West Burlington 75, Danville 62

Class 2A District 11, Second Round

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 57, Chariton 53

Class 2A District 13, Second Round

Des Moines Christian 75, PCM, Monroe 43

Pella Christian 74, West Marshall, State Center 43

Class 2A District 14, Second Round

South Hamilton, Jewell 54, South Hardin 39

Class 2A District 15, Second Round

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 73, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69

Panorama, Panora 69, AC/GC 46

Class 2A District 16, Second Round

Treynor 92, Shenandoah 42

Tri-Center, Neola 63, Clarinda 52

MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY

2A Section 1, Quarterfinal
Hastings 7, Farmington 5

Lakeville North 5, Northfield 2

Lakeville South 9, Rochester Mayo 1

Rochester Century 5, Owatonna 1

2A Section 2, Quarterfinal
Chaska 6, Holy Family Catholic 3

Eden Prairie 4, Shakopee 1

Minnetonka 3, Chanhassen 0

Prior Lake 5, New Prague 1

2A Section 3, Quarterfinal
Burnsville 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Eagan 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Rosemount 5, Apple Valley 1

St. Thomas Academy 5, Eastview 0

2A Section 5, Quarterfinal
Blaine 7, Coon Rapids 0

Centennial 5, Osseo 1

Maple Grove 9, Spring Lake Park 0

Totino-Grace 3, Champlin Park 1

2A Section 6, Quarterfinal
Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Holy Angels 4

Blake 9, Hopkins 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 6, St. Louis Park 3

Edina 2, Wayzata 0

1A Section 1, Quarterfinal
Dodge County Wildcats 5, Winona/Cotter 1

Faribault 2, Waseca 1

Mankato East/Loyola 4, Minnesota River 2

Mankato West 4, Albert Lea 2

1A Section 3, Quarterfinal
Hutchinson 10, Fairmont Cardinals 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Worthington/Fulda 1

Luverne Cardinals 4, Marshall 3

New Ulm Eagles 9, Windom Area 2

1A Section 5, Quarterfinal
Chisago Lakes 2, North Branch 1

Monticello Moose 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Pine City Area 3, Northern Lakes Lightning 1

Princeton 5, St. Francis 2

1A Section 8, Quarterfinal
Detroit Lakes/Perham 7, Kittson County Central 4

East Grand Forks 10, Crookston Pirates 1

Thief River Falls 6, Red Lake Falls 1

Warroad 8, Lake of the Woods 0

MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS 2A, Quarterfinal
Andover 6, Farmington 0

Minnetonka 7, Roseau 2

Edina 4, Burnsville 0

Maple Grove 3, Hill-Murray 2

CLASS 1A, Consolation Semifinal
Hutchinson 9, Willmar 4

South St. Paul 8, Luverne Cardinals 4

