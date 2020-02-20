Feb. 20 local sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 61, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 34
Annandale 61, Albany 55
Ashby 66, Verndale 36
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 100, Lake of the Woods 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 55, Maple Lake 51
Blue Earth Area 72, New Richland-H-E-G 47
Brainerd 63, St. Cloud Tech 60
Brandon-Evansville 54, Hancock 37
Browerville/Eagle Valley 63, Swanville 51
Christ's Household of Faith 82, Mayer-Lutheran 51
Cleveland 43, Medford 39
Crookston 91, Roseau 62
Delano 68, Hutchinson 65
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 81, Barnesville 64
Duluth East 54, Osseo 52
East Central 68, Rush City 63
Fergus Falls 62, Willmar 42
Fertile-Beltrami 78, Stephen-Argyle 50
Hills-Beaver Creek 64, Red Rock Central 63
Holdingford 53, Kimball 44
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53, Royalton 43
Jackson County Central 76, Martin County West 59
Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Benson 55
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 70, St. John's Prep 49
Madelia 68, Edgerton 38
Maranatha Christian 82, Spectrum 59
Milaca 75, Pierz 60
Minneapolis Henry 66, Minneapolis Southwest 50
Minneapolis North 94, Minneapolis Roosevelt 62
Mound Westonka 48, Litchfield 34
Nashwauk-Keewatin 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 54
New Ulm 70, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42
Northern Freeze 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 55
Onamia 56, Sebeka 46
Park Christian 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 48
Perham 80, Frazee 49
Pine River-Backus 63, McGregor 43
Providence Academy 70, Metro Schools College Prep 26
Sacred Heart 82, Clearbrook-Gonvick 61
Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Rocori 57
Schaeffer Academy 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 35
Shakopee 81, Apple Valley 38
Silver Bay 65, Two Harbors 60
South Ridge 68, Hill City 43
Southwest Minnesota Christian 76, Pipestone 67
Springfield 96, Windom 45
St. Cloud Cathedral 61, Little Falls 59
St. Francis 73, Cambridge-Isanti 68
St. James Area 69, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 56
St. Paul Highland Park 75, St. Paul Harding 69
St. Paul Johnson 101, St. Paul Washington 69
St. Peter 78, Worthington 61
Thief River Falls 68, Fosston 58
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Murray County Central 60
Twin Cities Academy 65, Hmong Academy 7
Virginia 82, Duluth Marshall 75
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 85, Belle Plaine 74
West Lutheran 61, Hope Academy 43
Zimmerman 71, Foley 58
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albert Lea 56, Fairmont 54
Bemidji 65, Moorhead 60, OT
Blake 63, Concordia Academy 60
Buffalo 63, Brainerd 49
Cloquet 59, Eveleth-Gilbert 44
Cristo Rey Jesuit 54, New Life Academy 49
Cromwell 78, Bigfork 41
Detroit Lakes 56, Crosby-Ironton 52
Duluth Marshall 69, Esko 56
East Grand Forks 56, Red Lake County 49
Ely 50, Northeast Range 20
Foley 48, St. Cloud Cathedral 38
Fosston 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 50
Henning 52, Parkers Prairie 38
Hillcrest Lutheran 78, Ortonville 47
Holdingford 73, Rush City 29
International Falls 65, Deer River 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46, Osakis 43
Liberty Classical 59, Nova Classical Academy 36
Little Falls 29, St. Cloud Apollo 28
Mahnomen/Waubun 54, Northern Freeze 48
Mayer-Lutheran 83, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54
Minneapolis South 82, St. Paul Central 42
Minneapolis Southwest 53, Minneapolis Washburn 51
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56, Martin County West 42
Mountain Lake Co-op 63, Nicollet/Loyola 46
Ogilvie 65, Braham 46
Pequot Lakes 62, Park Rapids 46
Providence Academy 55, Royalton 45
Red Lake Falls 63, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41
Roseville 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 30
Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, Rocori 57
South St. Paul 62, Tartan 43
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60, St. Paul Humboldt 46
Spectrum 71, St. Croix Prep 43
Spring Lake Park 66, Duluth East 55
St. Paul Academy 60, Mounds Park Academy 55
St. Peter 75, Worthington 65
Trinity 36, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 13
Twin Cities Academy 65, Hmong Academy 7
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Lake of the Woods 57
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 58, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 50
Waseca 35, St. Clair 26
West Central 44, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 39
West Lutheran 61, Hope Academy 43
Zimmerman 63, St. Cloud Tech 53
2A Section 1, First Round
Chatfield 46, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 38
Lake City 71, Pine Island 45
Rochester Lourdes 77, Caledonia 44
Stewartville 75, Kenyon-Wanamingo 35
Winona Cotter 68, La Crescent 37
2A Section 2, Play-In
LeSueur-Henderson 59, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 35
1A Section 1, First Round
Blooming Prairie 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 22
Fillmore Central 58, Bethlehem Academy 23
Grand Meadow 71, AC/GE 48
Hayfield 56, Schaeffer Academy 30
Houston 50, Spring Grove 30
Randolph 42, Mabel-Canton 39
Southland 62, Lanesboro 49
1A Section 3, Play-In
MACCRAY 63, Dawson-Boyd 46
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Carroll 68, Harlan 66
Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 49
Davenport, Central 68, Muscatine 51
Dubuque, Hempstead 78, Iowa City High 63
Iowa City West 60, Epworth, Western Dubuque 46
North Scott, Eldridge 60, Davenport, West 36
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 88, South Sioux City, Neb. 65
Waterloo, West 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38
Webster City 61, Boone 51
Winterset 92, Gilbert 68
Class 1A District 1, First Round
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 79, Hinton 59
Kingsley-Pierson 52, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
Class 1A District 2, First Round
Harris-Lake Park 65, Glidden-Ralston 46
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31
Class 1A District 3, First Round
Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, Saint Ansgar 47
Class 1A District 4, First Round
Janesville 68, Kee, Lansing 54
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, Central Elkader 34
Class 1A District 5, First Round
Edgewood-Colesburg 43, East Buchanan, Winthrop 28
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 51, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49
Class 1A District 6, First Round
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 52, Dunkerton 34
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 67, OT
Class 1A District 7, First Round
Highland, Riverside 47, Hillcrest Academy 38
Lone Tree 73, Calamus-Wheatland 72
Springville 64, Morning Star 29
Class 1A District 8, First Round
WACO, Wayland 46, Winfield-Mount Union 38
Class 1A District 9, First Round
B-G-M, Brooklyn 58, Lynnville-Sully 52
North Mahaska, New Sharon 73, Moravia 48
Class 1A District 10, First Round
Lamoni 59, East Union, Afton 35
Murray 58, Seymour 45
Class 1A District 11, First Round
AGWSR, Ackley 65, BCLUW, Conrad 57
Grundy Center 69, North Tama, Traer 40
West Fork, Sheffield 93, Clarksville 34
Class 1A District 12, First Round
Grand View Christian 94, Collins-Maxwell 57
Ogden 47, Baxter 43
Class 1A District 13, First Round
Bedford 56, Diagonal 52
Sidney 62, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Class 1A District 14, First Round
Coon Rapids-Bayard 41, Audubon 39
Stanton 52, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43
Class 1A District 15, First Round
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 61, Ar-We-Va, Westside 26
IKM-Manning 61, West Harrison, Mondamin 34
Woodbine 52, Logan-Magnolia 49, OT
Class 1A District 16, First Round
Lawton-Bronson 74, Westwood, Sloan 56
River Valley, Correctionville 51, Ridge View 28
St. Mary's, Remsen 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 40
Class 2A District 1, Second Round
Cherokee, Washington 64, Rock Valley 47
Class 2A District 2, Second Round
Southeast Valley 56, East Sac County 45
Class 2A District 3, Second Round
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 67, Emmetsburg 57
Class 2A District 4, Second Round
West Lyon, Inwood 47, Spirit Lake 45
Class 2A District 5, Second Round
Osage 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43
Class 2A District 6, Second Round
Dike-New Hartford 72, Denver 52
Class 2A District 7, Second Round
Beckman, Dyersville 66, North Fayette Valley 32
Crestwood, Cresco 69, Waukon 61
Class 2A District 8, Second Round
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Regina, Iowa City 26
Monticello 38, Northeast, Goose Lake 34
Class 2A District 9, Second Round
Williamsburg 59, Durant-Bennett 45
Class 2A District 10, Second Round
West Branch 50, Mediapolis 37
West Burlington 75, Danville 62
Class 2A District 11, Second Round
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 57, Chariton 53
Class 2A District 13, Second Round
Des Moines Christian 75, PCM, Monroe 43
Pella Christian 74, West Marshall, State Center 43
Class 2A District 14, Second Round
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, South Hardin 39
Class 2A District 15, Second Round
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 73, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69
Panorama, Panora 69, AC/GC 46
Class 2A District 16, Second Round
Treynor 92, Shenandoah 42
Tri-Center, Neola 63, Clarinda 52
MINNESOTA BOYS HOCKEY
2A Section 1, Quarterfinal
Hastings 7, Farmington 5
Lakeville North 5, Northfield 2
Lakeville South 9, Rochester Mayo 1
Rochester Century 5, Owatonna 1
2A Section 2, Quarterfinal
Chaska 6, Holy Family Catholic 3
Eden Prairie 4, Shakopee 1
Minnetonka 3, Chanhassen 0
Prior Lake 5, New Prague 1
2A Section 3, Quarterfinal
Burnsville 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Eagan 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Rosemount 5, Apple Valley 1
St. Thomas Academy 5, Eastview 0
2A Section 5, Quarterfinal
Blaine 7, Coon Rapids 0
Centennial 5, Osseo 1
Maple Grove 9, Spring Lake Park 0
Totino-Grace 3, Champlin Park 1
2A Section 6, Quarterfinal
Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Holy Angels 4
Blake 9, Hopkins 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 6, St. Louis Park 3
Edina 2, Wayzata 0
1A Section 1, Quarterfinal
Dodge County Wildcats 5, Winona/Cotter 1
Faribault 2, Waseca 1
Mankato East/Loyola 4, Minnesota River 2
Mankato West 4, Albert Lea 2
1A Section 3, Quarterfinal
Hutchinson 10, Fairmont Cardinals 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Worthington/Fulda 1
Luverne Cardinals 4, Marshall 3
New Ulm Eagles 9, Windom Area 2
1A Section 5, Quarterfinal
Chisago Lakes 2, North Branch 1
Monticello Moose 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Pine City Area 3, Northern Lakes Lightning 1
Princeton 5, St. Francis 2
1A Section 8, Quarterfinal
Detroit Lakes/Perham 7, Kittson County Central 4
East Grand Forks 10, Crookston Pirates 1
Thief River Falls 6, Red Lake Falls 1
Warroad 8, Lake of the Woods 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS HOCKEY - STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS 2A, Quarterfinal
Andover 6, Farmington 0
Minnetonka 7, Roseau 2
Edina 4, Burnsville 0
Maple Grove 3, Hill-Murray 2
CLASS 1A, Consolation Semifinal
Hutchinson 9, Willmar 4
South St. Paul 8, Luverne Cardinals 4
