Clear

Feb. 18 highlights and statewide scores

Thursday's highlights and statewide scores.

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 11:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aitkin 67, Greenway 52

Apple Valley 74, Prior Lake 64

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51, Royalton 45

Avail Academy 86, Metro Schools College Prep 69

Becker 46, Monticello 41

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Maple Lake 31

Brainerd 63, Moorhead 60

Byron 91, St. Peter 59

Cambridge-Isanti 55, North Branch 49

Carlton 84, Silver Bay 50

Cass Lake-Bena 91, Fosston 51

Chatfield 75, Fillmore Central 45

Cloquet 77, Pine City 68

Duluth East 63, Bloomington Jefferson 54

East Central 58, Onamia 45

Eastview 65, Eagan 46

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Paynesville 58

Farmington 82, Burnsville 47

Foley 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 32

Goodhue 57, Rochester Lourdes 55

Henning 45, Verndale 33

Hibbing 113, Hermantown 45

Hill-Murray 51, Henry Sibley 39

Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Isle 39

Hopkins 40, Minnetonka 26

Jordan 50, Delano 43

Kenyon-Wanamingo 56, Blooming Prairie 49

Kimball 39, Holdingford 26

La Crescent 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

Lakeville North 80, Lakeville South 52

Lewiston-Altura 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Grand Meadow 46

Mahtomedi 68, Hastings 65

Mayer-Lutheran 73, Sibley East 46

Melrose 74, Albany 57

Minneapolis South 54, Minneapolis Southwest 46

Mora 80, Milaca 32

New Ulm Cathedral 59, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50

New York Mills 69, Park Rapids 40

Norwood-Young America 41, Tri-City United 40

Ogilvie 73, Wrenshall 65

Osakis 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Owatonna 57, Mankato East 55

PACT Charter 73, Kaleidoscope Charter 64

Pierz 54, Little Falls 44

Pillager 72, Sebeka 47

Princeton 92, Chisago Lakes 69

Roseau 72, Crookston 44

Rosemount 55, Shakopee 49

Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 76, LeSueur-Henderson 57

St. Clair 89, Alden-Conger 41

St. Francis 73, Big Lake 57

Stephen-Argyle 93, Climax/Fisher 64

Triton 62, Lake City 60

Upsala 57, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Menahga 58

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Sacred Heart 64

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57, Rothsay 52

Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 54

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 73, Rocori 42

BOLD 65, Sleepy Eye 57

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Roseau 50

Barnesville 61, Perham 45

Battle Lake 61, Ashby 42

Becker 93, Monticello 27

Big Lake 49, St. Francis 22

Bigfork 49, North Woods 41

Breckenridge 59, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 24

Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Staples-Motley 46

Caledonia 57, St. Charles 55

Cambridge-Isanti 75, North Branch 44

Central Minnesota Christian 61, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

Cherry 48, Greenway 39

Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Red Lake County 56

Cretin-Derham Hall 47, White Bear Lake 36

Cromwell 69, Carlton 26

Crosby-Ironton 71, Park Rapids 49

Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 32

Duluth Marshall 101, Duluth East 68

East Grand Forks 45, Thief River Falls 34

Eastview 65, Eagan 46

Edgerton 63, Murray County Central 55

Esko 58, Pine River-Backus 46

Farmington 70, Burnsville 50

Fergus Falls 67, Bemidji 42

Fosston 53, Win-E-Mac 25

Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Watertown-Mayer 49

Grand Meadow 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 36

Heritage Christian Academy 57, West Lutheran 22

Hermantown 50, Cloquet 41

Hill-Murray 74, Henry Sibley 39

Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 53

Houston 75, Schaeffer Academy 24

International Falls 49, Deer River 43

Isle 42, Barnum 41

Jordan 52, Delano 46

Kingsland 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 34

Kittson County Central 69, Warroad 45

Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Dawson-Boyd 17

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Cleveland 39

Lanesboro 53, Spring Grove 38

Lewiston-Altura 50, Rushford-Peterson 42

MACCRAY 59, Renville County West 23

Mahtomedi 65, Hastings 41

Martin County West 57, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20

Minneota 60, Lakeview 29

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 39

Minnewaska 53, Benson 21

Montevideo 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54

Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, Hill City/Northland 17

Nicollet/Loyola 69, Madelia 20

Northern Freeze 47, Sacred Heart 42

Ogilvie 62, Braham 46

Osakis 60, Melrose 39

Parkers Prairie 69, Hillcrest Lutheran 43

Pelican Rapids 61, Frazee 30

Pine City 52, Chisago Lakes 39

Providence Academy 69, Princeton 43

Randolph 51, Mabel-Canton 26

Red Lake Falls 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50

Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Co-op 52

Rockford 58, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46

Rosemount 46, Shakopee 31

Rush City 58, East Central 44

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Yellow Medicine East 54

Sartell-St. Stephen 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41

South Ridge 60, Two Harbors 33

St. Cloud Tech 56, St. Cloud Apollo 54

St. Peter 57, Blue Earth Area 37

Swanville 57, Onamia 27

Triton 63, Pine Island 61

Visitation 78, Columbia Heights 42

West Central 48, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36

Willmar 58, Brainerd 50

Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 54

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY

Andover 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Bemidji 4, River Lakes 0

Benilde-St. Margaret's 7, Chaska 5

Blaine 10, Spring Lake Park 2

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3

Bloomington Kennedy 4, Minnehaha Academy 3

Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0

Centennial 10, Osseo 2

Champlin Park 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 2

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Roseville 1

Delano 7, Waconia 0

Duluth East 2, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 1

Eagan 8, Burnsville 1

East Grand Forks 9, Detroit Lakes 0

Edina 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Fergus Falls 6, Alexandria 2

Forest Lake 2, Stillwater 2, OT

Gentry 8, Owatonna 1

Hastings 5, Henry Sibley 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Duluth Marshall 2

Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 1

Lakeville South 7, Eastview 0

Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Mankato West 4, Rochester Century 1

Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3

Marshall 5, Redwood Valley 3

Minnetonka 6, St. Louis Park 0

Monticello 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Northfield 7, Red Wing 0

Orono 6, New Prague 1

Prior Lake 7, Farmington 3

Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1

Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 1

Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 2

Roseau 4, Warroad 3, OT

St. Thomas Academy 2, Mahtomedi 2, OT

Totino-Grace 4, Anoka 2

MINNESOTA GIRS PREP HOCKEY

Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 1

Dodge County 5, Rochester Lourdes 2

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Moose Lake Area 1

Duluth Marshall 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Fergus Falls 5, East Grand Forks 2

Gentry 8, Woodbury 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1

Holy Family Catholic 8, Princeton 0

Irondale/St. Anthony 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Mankato East 3, Austin 2

Morris/Benson Area 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

New Ulm 4, Minnesota River 2

Northfield 5, Red Wing 0

River Lakes 3, Bemidji 0

Rochester Mayo 6, Winona 1

South St. Paul 6, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0

Wayzata 4, North Wright County 1

Willmar 5, Marshall 0

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Assumption, Davenport 65, Clinton 41

Ballard 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 55

Carroll 72, Harlan 68

Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 58

Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Waterloo, East 54

Creston 59, Clarke, Osceola 44

Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60

Davenport, Central 52, Muscatine 46

Davenport, North 60, Bettendorf 44

Des Moines, East 80, Fort Dodge 67

Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 38

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 46

Dubuque, Senior 75, Iowa City High 43

Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City West 57

Humboldt 74, Storm Lake 49

Knoxville 61, Fairfield 59

LeMars 73, South Sioux City, Neb. 35

Monticello 47, Decorah 46

North Polk, Alleman 64, Perry 21

North Scott, Eldridge 43, Davenport, West 37

Pleasant Valley 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 25

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54

Sioux City, West 49, Spencer 48

Southeast Polk 53, Winterset 39

Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Benton Community 37

Webster City 57, Boone 46

Class 1A Substate 1 District 1

Semifinal

Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43

St. Mary's, Remsen 59, South O'Brien, Paullina 27

Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33

Class 1A Substate 1 District 2

Semifinal

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36

Class 1A Substate 2 District 3

Semifinal

Bishop Garrigan 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38

Lake Mills 67, West Hancock, Britt 25

Class 1A Substate 2 District 4

Semifinal

Janesville 59, North Butler, Greene 37

West Fork, Sheffield 54, AGWSR, Ackley 34

Class 1A Substate 3 District 5

Semifinal

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Tripoli 27

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Dunkerton 47

Class 1A Substate 3 District 6

Semifinal

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52

South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53

Class 1A Substate 4 District 7

Semifinal

Easton Valley 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 35

Wapello 71, Calamus-Wheatland 38

Class 1A Substate 4 District 8

Semifinal

New London 60, Burlington Notre Dame 49

Springville 56, Danville 51

Class 1A Substate 5 District 9

Semifinal

Alburnett 58, Belle Plaine 26

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Hillcrest Academy 30

Class 1A Substate 5 District 10

Semifinal

Grundy Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 20

Class 1A Substate 6 District 11

Semifinal

Keota 64, North Mahaska, New Sharon 51

Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 36

Class 1A Substate 6 District 12

Semifinal

Moravia 52, Lamoni 50

Mount Ayr 50, Murray 47

Class 1A Substate 7 District 13

Semifinal

Earlham 80, Nodaway Valley 56

Martensdale-St. Marys 83, Lenox 45

Class 1A Substate 7 District 14

Semifinal

Riverside, Oakland 41, CAM, Anita 40

Tri-Center, Neola 75, Sidney 43

Class 1A Substate 8 District 15

Semifinal

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Ogden 46

Grand View Christian 81, Madrid 64

Class 1A Substate 8 District 16

Semifinal

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Woodbine 51

West Harrison, Mondamin 45, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40

Class 2A Substate 1 District 1

Semifinal

East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49

OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63

Class 2A Substate 1 District 2

Semifinal

Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45

Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44

Class 2A Substate 2 District 3

Semifinal

Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65

Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42

Class 2A Substate 2 District 4

Semifinal

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45

Spirit Lake 68, Okoboji, Milford 50

Class 2A Substate 3 District 5

Semifinal

Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53

Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, OT

Class 2A Substate 3 District 6

Semifinal

Denver 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61

New Hampton 60, Osage 58

Class 2A Substate 4 District 7

Semifinal

Beckman, Dyersville 58, Jesup 54

Waukon 57, North Fayette Valley 48

Class 2A Substate 4 District 8

Semifinal

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 31

West Branch 61, Tipton 40

Class 2A Substate 5 District 9

Semifinal

Camanche 67, Wilton 51

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Liberty 35

Class 2A Substate 5 District 10

Semifinal

Pekin 57, Mediapolis 36

West Burlington 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61

Class 2A Substate 6 District 11

Semifinal

Albia 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53

Pella Christian 76, Eldon Cardinal 58

Class 2A Substate 6 District 12

Semifinal

Des Moines Christian 73, Pleasantville 36

PCM, Monroe 42, Woodward-Granger 29

Class 2A Substate 7 District 13

Semifinal

Dike-New Hartford 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Hudson 46

Class 2A Substate 7 District 14

Semifinal

Roland-Story, Story City 58, Southeast Valley 49

South Central Calhoun 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 45

Class 2A Substate 8 District 15

Semifinal

Panorama, Panora 56, AC/GC 52

Van Meter 64, Central Decatur, Leon 43

Class 2A Substate 8 District 16

Semifinal

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Clarinda 44

Treynor 80, Red Oak 44

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 31

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 475379

Reported Deaths: 6458
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin986441569
Ramsey42308790
Dakota35280380
Anoka32669380
Washington21587250
Stearns18562199
St. Louis14555261
Scott12920104
Wright12270113
Olmsted1155687
Sherburne860473
Carver743240
Clay675284
Rice660187
Blue Earth576634
Kandiyohi572974
Crow Wing510880
Chisago485844
Otter Tail474670
Benton439090
Winona411148
Mower395630
Douglas387568
Nobles382747
Goodhue378966
Polk338162
McLeod334849
Beltrami331348
Morrison319546
Lyon310743
Itasca302345
Becker302241
Isanti300549
Carlton296543
Steele294811
Pine277116
Freeborn272623
Nicollet246440
Todd239430
Brown236637
Le Sueur228420
Mille Lacs223046
Cass215424
Meeker204334
Waseca204017
Wabasha18433
Martin183927
Roseau173117
Hubbard158939
Houston154914
Dodge14954
Renville145240
Redwood145127
Chippewa135335
Fillmore13538
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126419
Faribault119316
Pennington119016
Aitkin115433
Rock115012
Sibley11419
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105319
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96817
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7845
Marshall75415
Stevens7348
Lake71017
Clearwater70314
Lac qui Parle67516
Wilkin65810
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4983
Grant4798
Norman4358
Mahnomen4317
Unassigned42768
Kittson39621
Red Lake3404
Traverse2995
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 329135

Reported Deaths: 5248
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50381533
Linn19179305
Scott16816197
Black Hawk14730279
Woodbury13525208
Johnson1288372
Dubuque12179190
Dallas987587
Pottawattamie9647140
Story933944
Warren498069
Cerro Gordo493379
Clinton488981
Webster486884
Sioux471267
Marshall455970
Des Moines418155
Muscatine412687
Buena Vista405436
Wapello3848105
Jasper365965
Plymouth362477
Lee347451
Marion334066
Jones283354
Henry277235
Carroll263347
Bremer262653
Crawford246435
Boone236830
Washington236243
Benton231254
Mahaska211744
Jackson207437
Dickinson198438
Tama198364
Kossuth193854
Delaware183938
Clay182025
Winneshiek177826
Fayette175532
Buchanan172727
Hamilton171340
Wright171231
Hardin165635
Harrison165068
Cedar164522
Page164317
Clayton158753
Butler156930
Floyd146238
Mills146020
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143341
Cherokee143035
Allamakee138441
Madison137617
Hancock136028
Iowa135923
Grundy128930
Winnebago127530
Calhoun127110
Jefferson126732
Cass123947
Louisa120041
Appanoose119947
Mitchell118840
Chickasaw117813
Union117431
Sac115917
Emmet113639
Shelby113432
Humboldt111623
Franklin108219
Guthrie107328
Palo Alto98720
Howard96720
Montgomery95436
Clarke91720
Keokuk90229
Unassigned8880
Monroe87327
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair78726
Monona75625
Davis74723
Greene72210
Lucas69219
Osceola66514
Worth6484
Taylor62911
Decatur5449
Fremont5439
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49516
Audubon4639
Wayne44221
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 10°
Mason City
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -6°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

