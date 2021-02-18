Feb. 18 highlights and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aitkin 67, Greenway 52
Apple Valley 74, Prior Lake 64
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51, Royalton 45
Avail Academy 86, Metro Schools College Prep 69
Becker 46, Monticello 41
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Maple Lake 31
Brainerd 63, Moorhead 60
Byron 91, St. Peter 59
Cambridge-Isanti 55, North Branch 49
Carlton 84, Silver Bay 50
Cass Lake-Bena 91, Fosston 51
Chatfield 75, Fillmore Central 45
Cloquet 77, Pine City 68
Duluth East 63, Bloomington Jefferson 54
East Central 58, Onamia 45
Eastview 65, Eagan 46
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Paynesville 58
Farmington 82, Burnsville 47
Foley 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 32
Goodhue 57, Rochester Lourdes 55
Henning 45, Verndale 33
Hibbing 113, Hermantown 45
Hill-Murray 51, Henry Sibley 39
Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Isle 39
Hopkins 40, Minnetonka 26
Jordan 50, Delano 43
Kenyon-Wanamingo 56, Blooming Prairie 49
Kimball 39, Holdingford 26
La Crescent 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
Lakeville North 80, Lakeville South 52
Lewiston-Altura 42, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Grand Meadow 46
Mahtomedi 68, Hastings 65
Mayer-Lutheran 73, Sibley East 46
Melrose 74, Albany 57
Minneapolis South 54, Minneapolis Southwest 46
Mora 80, Milaca 32
New Ulm Cathedral 59, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 50
New York Mills 69, Park Rapids 40
Norwood-Young America 41, Tri-City United 40
Ogilvie 73, Wrenshall 65
Osakis 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Owatonna 57, Mankato East 55
PACT Charter 73, Kaleidoscope Charter 64
Pierz 54, Little Falls 44
Pillager 72, Sebeka 47
Princeton 92, Chisago Lakes 69
Roseau 72, Crookston 44
Rosemount 55, Shakopee 49
Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 76, LeSueur-Henderson 57
St. Clair 89, Alden-Conger 41
St. Francis 73, Big Lake 57
Stephen-Argyle 93, Climax/Fisher 64
Triton 62, Lake City 60
Upsala 57, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
Wadena-Deer Creek 72, Menahga 58
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Sacred Heart 64
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 57, Rothsay 52
Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 54
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 73, Rocori 42
BOLD 65, Sleepy Eye 57
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Roseau 50
Barnesville 61, Perham 45
Battle Lake 61, Ashby 42
Becker 93, Monticello 27
Big Lake 49, St. Francis 22
Bigfork 49, North Woods 41
Breckenridge 59, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 24
Browerville/Eagle Valley 67, Staples-Motley 46
Caledonia 57, St. Charles 55
Cambridge-Isanti 75, North Branch 44
Central Minnesota Christian 61, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45
Cherry 48, Greenway 39
Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Red Lake County 56
Cretin-Derham Hall 47, White Bear Lake 36
Cromwell 69, Carlton 26
Crosby-Ironton 71, Park Rapids 49
Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 32
Duluth Marshall 101, Duluth East 68
East Grand Forks 45, Thief River Falls 34
Eastview 65, Eagan 46
Edgerton 63, Murray County Central 55
Esko 58, Pine River-Backus 46
Farmington 70, Burnsville 50
Fergus Falls 67, Bemidji 42
Fosston 53, Win-E-Mac 25
Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Watertown-Mayer 49
Grand Meadow 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 36
Heritage Christian Academy 57, West Lutheran 22
Hermantown 50, Cloquet 41
Hill-Murray 74, Henry Sibley 39
Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 53
Houston 75, Schaeffer Academy 24
International Falls 49, Deer River 43
Isle 42, Barnum 41
Jordan 52, Delano 46
Kingsland 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Kittson County Central 69, Warroad 45
Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Dawson-Boyd 17
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55, Cleveland 39
Lanesboro 53, Spring Grove 38
Lewiston-Altura 50, Rushford-Peterson 42
MACCRAY 59, Renville County West 23
Mahtomedi 65, Hastings 41
Martin County West 57, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20
Minneota 60, Lakeview 29
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 39
Minnewaska 53, Benson 21
Montevideo 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54
Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, Hill City/Northland 17
Nicollet/Loyola 69, Madelia 20
Northern Freeze 47, Sacred Heart 42
Ogilvie 62, Braham 46
Osakis 60, Melrose 39
Parkers Prairie 69, Hillcrest Lutheran 43
Pelican Rapids 61, Frazee 30
Pine City 52, Chisago Lakes 39
Providence Academy 69, Princeton 43
Randolph 51, Mabel-Canton 26
Red Lake Falls 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50
Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Co-op 52
Rockford 58, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Rosemount 46, Shakopee 31
Rush City 58, East Central 44
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Yellow Medicine East 54
Sartell-St. Stephen 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41
South Ridge 60, Two Harbors 33
St. Cloud Tech 56, St. Cloud Apollo 54
St. Peter 57, Blue Earth Area 37
Swanville 57, Onamia 27
Triton 63, Pine Island 61
Visitation 78, Columbia Heights 42
West Central 48, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36
Willmar 58, Brainerd 50
Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 54
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Andover 3, Armstrong/Cooper 1
Bemidji 4, River Lakes 0
Benilde-St. Margaret's 7, Chaska 5
Blaine 10, Spring Lake Park 2
Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3
Bloomington Kennedy 4, Minnehaha Academy 3
Brainerd 3, St. Cloud 0
Centennial 10, Osseo 2
Champlin Park 4, Elk river/Zimmerman 2
Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Roseville 1
Delano 7, Waconia 0
Duluth East 2, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 1
Eagan 8, Burnsville 1
East Grand Forks 9, Detroit Lakes 0
Edina 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0
Fergus Falls 6, Alexandria 2
Forest Lake 2, Stillwater 2, OT
Gentry 8, Owatonna 1
Hastings 5, Henry Sibley 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Duluth Marshall 2
Lakeville North 3, Apple Valley 1
Lakeville South 7, Eastview 0
Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Mankato West 4, Rochester Century 1
Maple Grove 7, Rogers 3
Marshall 5, Redwood Valley 3
Minnetonka 6, St. Louis Park 0
Monticello 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1
Northfield 7, Red Wing 0
Orono 6, New Prague 1
Prior Lake 7, Farmington 3
Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1
Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 1
Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 2
Roseau 4, Warroad 3, OT
St. Thomas Academy 2, Mahtomedi 2, OT
Totino-Grace 4, Anoka 2
MINNESOTA GIRS PREP HOCKEY
Chisago Lakes 3, Holy Angels 1
Dodge County 5, Rochester Lourdes 2
Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 3, Moose Lake Area 1
Duluth Marshall 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Fergus Falls 5, East Grand Forks 2
Gentry 8, Woodbury 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1
Holy Family Catholic 8, Princeton 0
Irondale/St. Anthony 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Mankato East 3, Austin 2
Morris/Benson Area 4, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
New Ulm 4, Minnesota River 2
Northfield 5, Red Wing 0
River Lakes 3, Bemidji 0
Rochester Mayo 6, Winona 1
South St. Paul 6, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 0
Wayzata 4, North Wright County 1
Willmar 5, Marshall 0
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 65, Clinton 41
Ballard 66, Dallas Center-Grimes 55
Carroll 72, Harlan 68
Cedar Falls 78, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Wahlert, Dubuque 58
Cedar Rapids, Washington 67, Waterloo, East 54
Creston 59, Clarke, Osceola 44
Dakota Valley, S.D. 68, Sioux City, East 60
Davenport, Central 52, Muscatine 46
Davenport, North 60, Bettendorf 44
Des Moines, East 80, Fort Dodge 67
Des Moines, Hoover 58, Des Moines, Lincoln 38
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 66, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62
Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 46
Dubuque, Senior 75, Iowa City High 43
Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City West 57
Humboldt 74, Storm Lake 49
Knoxville 61, Fairfield 59
LeMars 73, South Sioux City, Neb. 35
Monticello 47, Decorah 46
North Polk, Alleman 64, Perry 21
North Scott, Eldridge 43, Davenport, West 37
Pleasant Valley 45, Central Clinton, DeWitt 25
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 71, Lewis Central 54
Sioux City, West 49, Spencer 48
Southeast Polk 53, Winterset 39
Vinton-Shellsburg 55, Benton Community 37
Webster City 57, Boone 46
Class 1A Substate 1 District 1
Semifinal
Newell-Fonda 80, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 43
St. Mary's, Remsen 59, South O'Brien, Paullina 27
Woodbury Central, Moville 53, River Valley, Correctionville 33
Class 1A Substate 1 District 2
Semifinal
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Siouxland Christian 36
Class 1A Substate 2 District 3
Semifinal
Bishop Garrigan 74, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38
Lake Mills 67, West Hancock, Britt 25
Class 1A Substate 2 District 4
Semifinal
Janesville 59, North Butler, Greene 37
West Fork, Sheffield 54, AGWSR, Ackley 34
Class 1A Substate 3 District 5
Semifinal
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, Tripoli 27
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49, Dunkerton 47
Class 1A Substate 3 District 6
Semifinal
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52
South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53
Class 1A Substate 4 District 7
Semifinal
Easton Valley 75, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 35
Wapello 71, Calamus-Wheatland 38
Class 1A Substate 4 District 8
Semifinal
New London 60, Burlington Notre Dame 49
Springville 56, Danville 51
Class 1A Substate 5 District 9
Semifinal
Alburnett 58, Belle Plaine 26
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Hillcrest Academy 30
Class 1A Substate 5 District 10
Semifinal
Grundy Center 68, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Meskwaki Settlement School 55, North Tama, Traer 20
Class 1A Substate 6 District 11
Semifinal
Keota 64, North Mahaska, New Sharon 51
Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 36
Class 1A Substate 6 District 12
Semifinal
Moravia 52, Lamoni 50
Mount Ayr 50, Murray 47
Class 1A Substate 7 District 13
Semifinal
Earlham 80, Nodaway Valley 56
Martensdale-St. Marys 83, Lenox 45
Class 1A Substate 7 District 14
Semifinal
Riverside, Oakland 41, CAM, Anita 40
Tri-Center, Neola 75, Sidney 43
Class 1A Substate 8 District 15
Semifinal
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Ogden 46
Grand View Christian 81, Madrid 64
Class 1A Substate 8 District 16
Semifinal
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Woodbine 51
West Harrison, Mondamin 45, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40
Class 2A Substate 1 District 1
Semifinal
East Sac County 53, Ridge View 49
OA-BCIG 79, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 63
Class 2A Substate 1 District 2
Semifinal
Boyden-Hull 75, Hinton 45
Unity Christian 59, Cherokee, Washington 44
Class 2A Substate 2 District 3
Semifinal
Rock Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 65
Western Christian 59, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 42
Class 2A Substate 2 District 4
Semifinal
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 46, Alta-Aurelia 45
Spirit Lake 68, Okoboji, Milford 50
Class 2A Substate 3 District 5
Semifinal
Aplington-Parkersburg 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53
Forest City 43, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40, OT
Class 2A Substate 3 District 6
Semifinal
Denver 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61
New Hampton 60, Osage 58
Class 2A Substate 4 District 7
Semifinal
Beckman, Dyersville 58, Jesup 54
Waukon 57, North Fayette Valley 48
Class 2A Substate 4 District 8
Semifinal
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 31
West Branch 61, Tipton 40
Class 2A Substate 5 District 9
Semifinal
Camanche 67, Wilton 51
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65, West Liberty 35
Class 2A Substate 5 District 10
Semifinal
Pekin 57, Mediapolis 36
West Burlington 78, Central Lee, Donnellson 61
Class 2A Substate 6 District 11
Semifinal
Albia 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 53
Pella Christian 76, Eldon Cardinal 58
Class 2A Substate 6 District 12
Semifinal
Des Moines Christian 73, Pleasantville 36
PCM, Monroe 42, Woodward-Granger 29
Class 2A Substate 7 District 13
Semifinal
Dike-New Hartford 73, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Iowa Falls-Alden 47, Hudson 46
Class 2A Substate 7 District 14
Semifinal
Roland-Story, Story City 58, Southeast Valley 49
South Central Calhoun 61, South Hamilton, Jewell 45
Class 2A Substate 8 District 15
Semifinal
Panorama, Panora 56, AC/GC 52
Van Meter 64, Central Decatur, Leon 43
Class 2A Substate 8 District 16
Semifinal
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Clarinda 44
Treynor 80, Red Oak 44
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Urbandale 65, Marshalltown 31