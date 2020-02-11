Feb 11th. pre-registration for the Minnesota Presidential Primary

AUSTIN, Minn-February 11th is the deadline for pre-registration for the Minnesota Presidential Primary.

Isabella Truong-Ferreira just turned 18 which means she can vote.

“I'm excited because now I can finally do legal stuff like voting, " Truong-Ferreira said.

"I plan on registering today after work."

Amanda Kiefer is the Mower County Deputy Auditor-Treasurer.

Her department has been working tirelessly to ensure citizens including Truong-Ferreira are registered.

"We want to make sure that everybody does get the chance to exercise their right to vote," Kiefer said.

If you haven't voted in an election in the last four years or recently moved you will have to register again.

Also, there is one big change. In 2016 legislation switched from using party-run caucuses to state-run primaries.

"I think it's interesting and it's a switch now from what we are used to,” Truong-Ferreira said. “Now we are going into more modern times where it's more important to disclose and talk about politics more openly.

If you can’t make today’s deadline you can register on super Tuesday.

"Voter registration happens right there on the spot as you go into vote on election day,” Kiefer said.”Be sure to bring in that proper ID if your ID has been updated with your current address that is all you will need. If you haven’t updated your address you can bring your old ID with a bill with your accurate address.

For more information click here: https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/?searchTerm=registration