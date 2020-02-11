Feb. 11 statewide prep basketball scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 53
Albany 79, Pierz 64
Ashby 67, Brandon-Evansville 57
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 88, Renville County West 67
BOLD 93, Redwood Valley 89
Battle Lake 61, Rothsay 33
Blackduck 72, Pine River-Backus 52
Bloomington Kennedy 58, Benilde-St. Margaret's 44
Buffalo 78, Minnetonka 66
Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 38
Cambridge-Isanti 67, Monticello 49
Cass Lake-Bena 78, Red Lake 63
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 70, Sleepy Eye 54
Chaska 70, Robbinsdale Cooper 55
Chatfield 74, Southland 68
Chesterton Academy 55, Universal, Ill. 52
Chisago Lakes 68, Becker 62
Community Christian 77, St. Cloud Christian 45
Cretin-Derham Hall 83, Irondale 59
Cromwell 72, Bigfork 35
DeLaSalle 82, St. Croix Lutheran 58
Deer River 92, Mesabi East 80
Detroit Lakes 61, Aitkin 46
Duluth Denfeld 78, Duluth Marshall 76
East Central 67, Onamia 50
East Grand Forks 79, Hawley 62
East Ridge 78, Stillwater 45
Eastview 64, Rosemount 51
Eden Prairie 81, Hopkins 75
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44
Edina 57, Holy Family Catholic 42
Ely 93, Lakeview Christian Academy 31
Esko 69, Proctor 52
Fairmont 58, Pipestone 52, OT
Faribault 65, Winona 58
Fergus Falls 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54
Fertile-Beltrami 74, Bagley 54
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 85, Minnesota Transitions 69
Forest Lake 69, Roseville 66
Fosston 67, Climax/Fisher 51
Fridley 69, Columbia Heights 67
Glencoe-Silver Lake 56, Watertown-Mayer 50
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 70, Chisholm 45
Hastings 75, Blake 72
Hayfield 56, United South Central 55
Hermantown 73, Bemidji 64
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 66, Red Rock Central 63
Hinckley-Finlayson 40, Rush City 38
Holdingford 40, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36
Holy Angels 85, Brooklyn Center 71
Hutchinson 85, New Ulm 64
Isle 66, Braham 55
Lakeville North 99, Burnsville 82
Lewiston-Altura 46, La Crescent 45, OT
Liberty Classical 90, Academy for Science and Agriculture 23
Litchfield 47, Dassel-Cokato 42
Little Falls 59, Mora 58
Mahtomedi 68, Simley 53
Maple Lake 60, Kimball 47
Marshall 93, Jackson County Central 67
Melrose 68, Benson 51
Menahga 65, Sebeka 64
Milaca 51, Foley 49
Minneapolis North 77, Minneapolis Southwest 60
Minneapolis South 63, Minneapolis Washburn 62
Minneota 93, Canby 56
Moorhead 78, Sartell-St. Stephen 76, OT
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Ortonville 49
Mound Westonka 48, Annandale 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, South Ridge 61
Mountain Lake Co-op 79, Nicollet 75
Murray County Central 52, Edgerton 44
New Richland-H-E-G 69, Bethlehem Academy 59
New Ulm Cathedral 86, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53
North St. Paul 58, Henry Sibley 49
North Woods 90, International Falls 61
Northland 65, Littlefork-Big Falls 52
Osakis 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 60
Owatonna 60, Austin 59
Park Christian 64, Lake Park-Audubon 57
Perham 65, Barnesville 37
Pine City 86, Ogilvie 33
Pine Island 67, Cannon Falls 63
Princeton 95, Big Lake 63
Prior Lake 82, Farmington 69
Randolph 74, Lanesboro 40
Red Lake County 69, Northern Freeze 64, OT
Richfield 68, St. Anthony 66
Rochester Century 66, Red Wing 29
Rochester John Marshall 53, Mankato West 49
Rochester Lourdes 61, Kasson-Mantorville 59
Rochester Mayo 85, Northfield 75
Rockford 91, New London-Spicer 64
Rocori 71, Brainerd 68
Roseau 85, Lake of the Woods 46
Rushford-Peterson 73, Winona Cotter 49
Shakopee 79, Lakeville South 68
Silver Bay 70, Cook County 48
South St. Paul 73, Hill-Murray 69
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 78, Breck 57
Southwest Minnesota Christian 95, Hills-Beaver Creek 63
Spectrum 71, Heritage Christian Academy 56
Springfield 79, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74
St. Charles 82, Wabasha-Kellogg 46
St. Cloud Cathedral 78, Zimmerman 75
St. Cloud Tech 69, Willmar 62
St. Croix Prep 77, Maranatha Christian 60
St. Francis 48, North Branch 43
St. James Area 88, Windom 66
St. Louis Park 64, Bloomington Jefferson 53
St. Paul Central 58, St. Paul Humboldt 43
St. Paul Highland Park 75, St. Paul Como Park 48
St. Paul Washington 78, St. Paul Harding 76, OT
St. Peter 78, Norwood-Young America 48
Staples-Motley 45, Crosby-Ironton 44
Stewartville 54, Byron 52
Tartan 64, St. Thomas Academy 52
Triton 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64
Twin Cities Academy 103, Groves Academy 47
Upsala 62, Verndale 58
Virginia 74, Eveleth-Gilbert 63
Warroad 64, Kittson County Central 46
Waseca 79, Lake City 66
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53, Blooming Prairie 52
Wayzata 68, St. Michael-Albertville 65
West Central 46, NCEUH 45
West Lutheran 68, PACT Charter 60
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57
White Bear Lake 65, Mounds View 64
Win-E-Mac 69, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
Woodbury 53, Park (Cottage Grove) 38
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 84, Tri-City United 35
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 55, Melrose 36
Alexandria 62, St. Cloud Apollo 30
Annandale 62, Mound Westonka 52
Apple Valley 60, Eagan 46
Avail Academy 69, Community of Peace 35
Becker 90, Chisago Lakes 61
Belle Plaine 46, Tri-City United 35
Benson 64, Osakis 58
Big Lake 71, Princeton 50
Blake 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 40
Bloomington Kennedy 57, Benilde-St. Margaret's 39
Brainerd 64, Rocori 37
Breck 67, Minneapolis Henry 33
Breckenridge 59, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 39
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, New Ulm Cathedral 33
Cambridge-Isanti 44, Monticello 36
Central Minnesota Christian 65, Renville County West 45
Chaska 65, Robbinsdale Cooper 48
Chisholm 56, Northeast Range 27
Clearbrook-Gonvick 62, Win-E-Mac 53
Community Christian 60, St. Cloud Christian 28
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Irondale 52
DeLaSalle 66, St. Croix Lutheran 44
Duluth East 71, Cloquet 54
East Central 60, McGregor 50
East Grand Forks 52, Barnesville 40
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27
Edina 59, Providence Academy 34
Esko 84, International Falls 49
Fairmont 70, GHEC/Martin Luther 38
Farmington 81, Prior Lake 53
Fergus Falls 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52
Fillmore Central 53, Caledonia 42
Fridley 78, Columbia Heights 45
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 69, Wabasso 63
Goodhue 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58, Lake of the Woods 54
Grand Meadow 47, Mabel-Canton 35
Hancock 82, Battle Lake 34
Hastings 63, Tartan 29
Hawley 62, Crookston 46
Hayfield 52, United South Central 37
Henning 65, New York Mills 45
Henry Sibley 77, North St. Paul 14
Heritage Christian Academy 78, Spectrum 42
Hermantown 72, Bemidji 64
Holy Angels 65, Visitation 40
Hope Academy 50, North Lakes Academy 39
Hopkins 88, Eden Prairie 64
Houston 79, AC/GE 32
Hutchinson 87, New Ulm 53
Jordan 72, Mayer-Lutheran 61
Kee, Lansing, Iowa 63, Spring Grove 28
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57, Lac qui Parle Valley 43
La Crescent 49, Lewiston-Altura 38
Lakeville North 99, Burnsville 82
Lanesboro 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 56
LeSueur-Henderson 55, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 38
Legacy Christian 79, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 59
Lennox, S.D. 65, Pipestone 28
Liberty Classical 36, St. Paul Washington 25
Litchfield 52, Dassel-Cokato 49
Littlefork-Big Falls 71, Hill City/Northland 43
Luverne 90, Edgerton 51
MACCRAY 67, Dawson-Boyd 41
Mahnomen/Waubun 60, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 59, OT
Mankato East 51, Albert Lea 46
Mankato West 64, Rochester John Marshall 63
Maranatha Christian 73, St. Croix Prep 37
Marshall 85, Jackson County Central 44
Medford 56, Maple River 51
Milaca 47, Maple Lake 31
Minneapolis Roosevelt 46, St. Paul Academy 42
Minneapolis South 77, Minneapolis Southwest 34
Minnehaha Academy 72, Minneapolis Washburn 38
Minneota 66, Canby 38
Minnetonka 63, Buffalo 56
Montevideo 68, Redwood Valley 52
Moorhead 57, Elk River 53
Moose Lake/Willow River 83, Crosby-Ironton 77
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 73, Ortonville 28
Mounds Park Academy 61, St. Paul Johnson 41
New Life Academy 35, Trinity 23
New London-Spicer 67, Rockford 40
New Richland-H-E-G 68, Bethlehem Academy 29
Nicollet/Loyola 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40
Owatonna 56, Austin 49
Pequot Lakes 61, St. Cloud Cathedral 48
Pine City 62, Proctor 50
Pine Island 53, Cannon Falls 43
Pine River-Backus 76, Nevis 50
Red Lake 99, Cass Lake-Bena 85
Red Lake County 65, Fertile-Beltrami 44
Red Wing 71, Rochester Century 44
Rochester Lourdes 63, Kasson-Mantorville 62
Rochester Mayo 66, Northfield 39
Roseau 71, Park Rapids 43
Rosemount 59, Eastview 30
Roseville 57, Forest Lake 44
Royalton 70, Foley 43
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63
Sauk Centre 64, BOLD 54
Shakopee 78, Lakeville South 53
Sibley East 49, Norwood-Young America 37
Simley 73, Mahtomedi 39
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56
South St. Paul 64, Hill-Murray 51
Southland 69, Chatfield 58
Springfield 89, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 88
St. Anthony 52, Richfield 49
St. Francis 48, North Branch 43
St. Louis Park 67, Bloomington Jefferson 40
St. Paul Como Park 90, St. Paul Highland Park 38
St. Paul Humboldt 63, St. Paul Central 56
Stephen-Argyle 60, Fosston 45
Stewartville 54, Byron 38
Stillwater 87, East Ridge 46
Swanville 68, Braham 57
Triton 78, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43
Two Harbors 56, Duluth Denfeld 41
Wadena-Deer Creek 47, Pillager 40
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 75, Kelliher/Northome 45
Watertown-Mayer 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 53
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51, Blooming Prairie 38
Wayzata 74, St. Michael-Albertville 72
West Central 62, NCEUH 42
White Bear Lake 44, Mounds View 37
Willmar 72, St. Cloud Tech 37
Windom 80, St. James Area 67
Winona 52, Faribault 36
Winona Cotter 56, Rushford-Peterson 20
Woodbury 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 30
Worthington 71, Southwest Minnesota Christian 68
Yellow Medicine East 53, Lakeview 50
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Tri-Center, Neola 51, OT
ADM, Adel 74, Carlisle 43
Alburnett 67, East Buchanan, Winthrop 58
Algona 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40
Ames 60, Marshalltown 16
Anamosa 81, Tipton 68
Ankeny 65, Des Moines, Hoover 58
Ankeny Centennial 97, Mason City 61
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Hudson 57
B-G-M 55, BCLUW, Conrad 50
Bettendorf 67, Muscatine 32
Boone 66, Perry 28
Burlington 62, Keokuk 41
Burlington Notre Dame 52, West Burlington 41
Cedar Falls 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55
Centerville 84, Putnam County, Mo. 50
Central Decatur, Leon 65, Clarke, Osceola 36
Central Lee, Donnellson 48, Holy Trinity 34
Clinton 33, Pleasant Valley 29
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 54, Louisa-Muscatine 37
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40
Crestwood, Cresco 73, New Hampton 53
Davenport, Central 58, Davenport, West 38
Decorah 82, Waukon 40
Denver 73, Dike-New Hartford 64
Des Moines Christian 74, Woodward Academy 57
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 74, Clarksville 42
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 84, Des Moines, North 83
East Mills 63, Sidney 47
East Sac County 79, South Central Calhoun 77
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Lynnville-Sully 49
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 53, Kingsley-Pierson 46
Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, Linn-Mar, Marion 53
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Eagle Grove 34
George-Little Rock 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47
Gilbert 62, PCM, Monroe 52
Harris-Lake Park 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 52
Highland, Riverside 54, Lone Tree 50
Hillcrest Academy 60, Danville 56
Indianola 87, Oskaloosa 47
Iowa City West 79, Cedar Rapids, Washington 44
Iowa Falls-Alden 72, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 55
Johnston 57, Southeast Polk 52
Kee, Lansing 71, West Central, Maynard 43
Keota 69, Davis County, Bloomfield 52
MFL-Mar-Mac 55, North Fayette Valley 49
MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 41
Madrid 74, Ogden 63
Martensdale-St. Marys 75, Knoxville 55
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 67, Durant-Bennett 56
Montezuma 61, Grundy Center 54
Monticello 49, Camanche 45
Mount Vernon 71, Marion 62
Murray 69, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54
New London 87, Eldon Cardinal 49
Newell-Fonda 93, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 89, OT
North Cedar, Stanwood 77, Bellevue 50
North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Central City 38
Norwalk 87, Grinnell 61
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 76, Glenwood 46
Pekin 63, Wapello 41
Pella 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 66
Pella Christian 56, Newton 47
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 54
River Valley, Correctionville 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Rock Valley 71, Sioux Center 60
Sheldon 60, Boyden-Hull 57
Sioux City, East 75, LeMars 72
South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Nevada 38
South O'Brien, Paullina 89, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32
South Winneshiek, Calmar 70, Central Elkader 46
Southeast Valley 71, Paton-Churdan 38
Spencer 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 54
Springville 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
Stanton 81, Clarinda Academy 40
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Jesup 41
Underwood 70, Treynor 53
Unity Christian 81, Akron-Westfield 35
Urbandale 66, Ottumwa 49
WACO, Wayland 57, Van Buren, Keosauqua 28
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Oelwein 41
Waterloo, West 51, Dubuque, Senior 50
Waukee 76, Des Moines, Roosevelt 48
Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44
Winterset 70, Bondurant Farrar 44
Woodbine 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 49, Tri-Center, Neola 27
ADM, Adel 69, Carlisle 54
AGWSR, Ackley 47, Colo-NESCO 44
Ames 67, Marshalltown 37
Ankeny 78, Des Moines, Hoover 46
Ankeny Centennial 63, Mason City 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Hudson 35
Audubon 49, IKM-Manning 36
Ballard 61, Carroll 31
Boone 74, Perry 38
Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 31
Camanche 29, Tipton 27
Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, North Fayette Valley 25
Cedar Falls 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 49
Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 40
Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Iowa City West 51
Center Point-Urbana 73, Beckman, Dyersville 37
Centerville 67, Putnam County, Mo. 41
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Algona 44
Clarksville 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 12
Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55
Crestwood, Cresco 67, New Hampton 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Pella 45
Danville 53, Hillcrest Academy 32
Davenport, Central 79, Davenport, West 31
Davenport, North 64, Assumption, Davenport 47
East Buchanan, Winthrop 43, Alburnett 19
Easton Valley 37, Lisbon 27
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 67, Kingsley-Pierson 48
Epworth, Western Dubuque 50, Linn-Mar, Marion 49
Essex 38, Griswold 32
Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Spencer 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Eagle Grove 35
Gilbert 63, PCM, Monroe 30
Glenwood 65, Shenandoah 46
Grand View Christian 45, Des Moines, North 43, OT
Humboldt 47, Webster City 31
Indianola 66, Oskaloosa 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Johnston 79, Southeast Polk 70
Kee, Lansing 63, Spring Grove, Minn. 28
LeMars 60, Sioux City, East 54
Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 29
Maquoketa 69, Solon 56
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43, South O'Brien, Paullina 40
Montezuma 73, Grundy Center 55
Mount Ayr 73, Bedford 25
Murray 52, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 20
Muscatine 49, Bettendorf 45
Nevada 51, South Hamilton, Jewell 31
Newell-Fonda 77, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41
Newton 58, Pella Christian 51
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Central City 50
North Polk, Alleman 68, Greene County 19
Norwalk 57, Grinnell 48
Ogden 47, Madrid 37
PAC-LM 76, Manson Northwest Webster 75
Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 19
River Valley, Correctionville 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, George-Little Rock 52
Sidney 42, East Mills 40
Sioux Center 53, Rock Valley 41
South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 48
South Tama County, Tama 36, Independence 27
Southeast Valley 54, Paton-Churdan 51
Springville 51, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42
Twin Cedars, Bussey 43, Orient-Macksburg 38
Underwood 32, Treynor 29
Unity Christian 54, Akron-Westfield 43
Urbandale 61, Ottumwa 18
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Des Moines, Lincoln 13
Van Meter 41, Pleasantville 40
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 48
Waterloo, West 69, Dubuque, Senior 49
Waukee 61, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37
West Branch 52, Regina, Iowa City 31
West Burlington 61, Burlington Notre Dame 51
West Liberty 65, Wilton 44
Western Christian 39, Spirit Lake 33
Winterset 50, Bondurant Farrar 46
Woodbine 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 34
Woodbury Central, Moville 54, St. Mary's, Remsen 27
