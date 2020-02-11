Clear
Feb. 11 statewide prep basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Minnesota and Iowa.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:19 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 53

Albany 79, Pierz 64

Ashby 67, Brandon-Evansville 57

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 88, Renville County West 67

BOLD 93, Redwood Valley 89

Battle Lake 61, Rothsay 33

Blackduck 72, Pine River-Backus 52

Bloomington Kennedy 58, Benilde-St. Margaret's 44

Buffalo 78, Minnetonka 66

Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 38

Cambridge-Isanti 67, Monticello 49

Cass Lake-Bena 78, Red Lake 63

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 70, Sleepy Eye 54

Chaska 70, Robbinsdale Cooper 55

Chatfield 74, Southland 68

Chesterton Academy 55, Universal, Ill. 52

Chisago Lakes 68, Becker 62

Community Christian 77, St. Cloud Christian 45

Cretin-Derham Hall 83, Irondale 59

Cromwell 72, Bigfork 35

DeLaSalle 82, St. Croix Lutheran 58

Deer River 92, Mesabi East 80

Detroit Lakes 61, Aitkin 46

Duluth Denfeld 78, Duluth Marshall 76

East Central 67, Onamia 50

East Grand Forks 79, Hawley 62

East Ridge 78, Stillwater 45

Eastview 64, Rosemount 51

Eden Prairie 81, Hopkins 75

Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 44

Edina 57, Holy Family Catholic 42

Ely 93, Lakeview Christian Academy 31

Esko 69, Proctor 52

Fairmont 58, Pipestone 52, OT

Faribault 65, Winona 58

Fergus Falls 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 54

Fertile-Beltrami 74, Bagley 54

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 85, Minnesota Transitions 69

Forest Lake 69, Roseville 66

Fosston 67, Climax/Fisher 51

Fridley 69, Columbia Heights 67

Glencoe-Silver Lake 56, Watertown-Mayer 50

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 70, Chisholm 45

Hastings 75, Blake 72

Hayfield 56, United South Central 55

Hermantown 73, Bemidji 64

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 66, Red Rock Central 63

Hinckley-Finlayson 40, Rush City 38

Holdingford 40, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

Holy Angels 85, Brooklyn Center 71

Hutchinson 85, New Ulm 64

Isle 66, Braham 55

Lakeville North 99, Burnsville 82

Lewiston-Altura 46, La Crescent 45, OT

Liberty Classical 90, Academy for Science and Agriculture 23

Litchfield 47, Dassel-Cokato 42

Little Falls 59, Mora 58

Mahtomedi 68, Simley 53

Maple Lake 60, Kimball 47

Marshall 93, Jackson County Central 67

Melrose 68, Benson 51

Menahga 65, Sebeka 64

Milaca 51, Foley 49

Minneapolis North 77, Minneapolis Southwest 60

Minneapolis South 63, Minneapolis Washburn 62

Minneota 93, Canby 56

Moorhead 78, Sartell-St. Stephen 76, OT

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Ortonville 49

Mound Westonka 48, Annandale 40

Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, South Ridge 61

Mountain Lake Co-op 79, Nicollet 75

Murray County Central 52, Edgerton 44

New Richland-H-E-G 69, Bethlehem Academy 59

New Ulm Cathedral 86, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53

North St. Paul 58, Henry Sibley 49

North Woods 90, International Falls 61

Northland 65, Littlefork-Big Falls 52

Osakis 75, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

Owatonna 60, Austin 59

Park Christian 64, Lake Park-Audubon 57

Perham 65, Barnesville 37

Pine City 86, Ogilvie 33

Pine Island 67, Cannon Falls 63

Princeton 95, Big Lake 63

Prior Lake 82, Farmington 69

Randolph 74, Lanesboro 40

Red Lake County 69, Northern Freeze 64, OT

Richfield 68, St. Anthony 66

Rochester Century 66, Red Wing 29

Rochester John Marshall 53, Mankato West 49

Rochester Lourdes 61, Kasson-Mantorville 59

Rochester Mayo 85, Northfield 75

Rockford 91, New London-Spicer 64

Rocori 71, Brainerd 68

Roseau 85, Lake of the Woods 46

Rushford-Peterson 73, Winona Cotter 49

Shakopee 79, Lakeville South 68

Silver Bay 70, Cook County 48

South St. Paul 73, Hill-Murray 69

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 78, Breck 57

Southwest Minnesota Christian 95, Hills-Beaver Creek 63

Spectrum 71, Heritage Christian Academy 56

Springfield 79, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74

St. Charles 82, Wabasha-Kellogg 46

St. Cloud Cathedral 78, Zimmerman 75

St. Cloud Tech 69, Willmar 62

St. Croix Prep 77, Maranatha Christian 60

St. Francis 48, North Branch 43

St. James Area 88, Windom 66

St. Louis Park 64, Bloomington Jefferson 53

St. Paul Central 58, St. Paul Humboldt 43

St. Paul Highland Park 75, St. Paul Como Park 48

St. Paul Washington 78, St. Paul Harding 76, OT

St. Peter 78, Norwood-Young America 48

Staples-Motley 45, Crosby-Ironton 44

Stewartville 54, Byron 52

Tartan 64, St. Thomas Academy 52

Triton 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64

Twin Cities Academy 103, Groves Academy 47

Upsala 62, Verndale 58

Virginia 74, Eveleth-Gilbert 63

Warroad 64, Kittson County Central 46

Waseca 79, Lake City 66

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53, Blooming Prairie 52

Wayzata 68, St. Michael-Albertville 65

West Central 46, NCEUH 45

West Lutheran 68, PACT Charter 60

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57

White Bear Lake 65, Mounds View 64

Win-E-Mac 69, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

Woodbury 53, Park (Cottage Grove) 38

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 84, Tri-City United 35

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 55, Melrose 36

Alexandria 62, St. Cloud Apollo 30

Annandale 62, Mound Westonka 52

Apple Valley 60, Eagan 46

Avail Academy 69, Community of Peace 35

Becker 90, Chisago Lakes 61

Belle Plaine 46, Tri-City United 35

Benson 64, Osakis 58

Big Lake 71, Princeton 50

Blake 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 40

Bloomington Kennedy 57, Benilde-St. Margaret's 39

Brainerd 64, Rocori 37

Breck 67, Minneapolis Henry 33

Breckenridge 59, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 39

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, New Ulm Cathedral 33

Cambridge-Isanti 44, Monticello 36

Central Minnesota Christian 65, Renville County West 45

Chaska 65, Robbinsdale Cooper 48

Chisholm 56, Northeast Range 27

Clearbrook-Gonvick 62, Win-E-Mac 53

Community Christian 60, St. Cloud Christian 28

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Irondale 52

DeLaSalle 66, St. Croix Lutheran 44

Duluth East 71, Cloquet 54

East Central 60, McGregor 50

East Grand Forks 52, Barnesville 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 27

Edina 59, Providence Academy 34

Esko 84, International Falls 49

Fairmont 70, GHEC/Martin Luther 38

Farmington 81, Prior Lake 53

Fergus Falls 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 52

Fillmore Central 53, Caledonia 42

Fridley 78, Columbia Heights 45

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 69, Wabasso 63

Goodhue 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 37

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 58, Lake of the Woods 54

Grand Meadow 47, Mabel-Canton 35

Hancock 82, Battle Lake 34

Hastings 63, Tartan 29

Hawley 62, Crookston 46

Hayfield 52, United South Central 37

Henning 65, New York Mills 45

Henry Sibley 77, North St. Paul 14

Heritage Christian Academy 78, Spectrum 42

Hermantown 72, Bemidji 64

Holy Angels 65, Visitation 40

Hope Academy 50, North Lakes Academy 39

Hopkins 88, Eden Prairie 64

Houston 79, AC/GE 32

Hutchinson 87, New Ulm 53

Jordan 72, Mayer-Lutheran 61

Kee, Lansing, Iowa 63, Spring Grove 28

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 57, Lac qui Parle Valley 43

La Crescent 49, Lewiston-Altura 38

Lakeville North 99, Burnsville 82

Lanesboro 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 56

LeSueur-Henderson 55, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 38

Legacy Christian 79, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 59

Lennox, S.D. 65, Pipestone 28

Liberty Classical 36, St. Paul Washington 25

Litchfield 52, Dassel-Cokato 49

Littlefork-Big Falls 71, Hill City/Northland 43

Luverne 90, Edgerton 51

MACCRAY 67, Dawson-Boyd 41

Mahnomen/Waubun 60, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 59, OT

Mankato East 51, Albert Lea 46

Mankato West 64, Rochester John Marshall 63

Maranatha Christian 73, St. Croix Prep 37

Marshall 85, Jackson County Central 44

Medford 56, Maple River 51

Milaca 47, Maple Lake 31

Minneapolis Roosevelt 46, St. Paul Academy 42

Minneapolis South 77, Minneapolis Southwest 34

Minnehaha Academy 72, Minneapolis Washburn 38

Minneota 66, Canby 38

Minnetonka 63, Buffalo 56

Montevideo 68, Redwood Valley 52

Moorhead 57, Elk River 53

Moose Lake/Willow River 83, Crosby-Ironton 77

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 73, Ortonville 28

Mounds Park Academy 61, St. Paul Johnson 41

New Life Academy 35, Trinity 23

New London-Spicer 67, Rockford 40

New Richland-H-E-G 68, Bethlehem Academy 29

Nicollet/Loyola 58, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 40

Owatonna 56, Austin 49

Pequot Lakes 61, St. Cloud Cathedral 48

Pine City 62, Proctor 50

Pine Island 53, Cannon Falls 43

Pine River-Backus 76, Nevis 50

Red Lake 99, Cass Lake-Bena 85

Red Lake County 65, Fertile-Beltrami 44

Red Wing 71, Rochester Century 44

Rochester Lourdes 63, Kasson-Mantorville 62

Rochester Mayo 66, Northfield 39

Roseau 71, Park Rapids 43

Rosemount 59, Eastview 30

Roseville 57, Forest Lake 44

Royalton 70, Foley 43

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63

Sauk Centre 64, BOLD 54

Shakopee 78, Lakeville South 53

Sibley East 49, Norwood-Young America 37

Simley 73, Mahtomedi 39

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56

South St. Paul 64, Hill-Murray 51

Southland 69, Chatfield 58

Springfield 89, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 88

St. Anthony 52, Richfield 49

St. Francis 48, North Branch 43

St. Louis Park 67, Bloomington Jefferson 40

St. Paul Como Park 90, St. Paul Highland Park 38

St. Paul Humboldt 63, St. Paul Central 56

Stephen-Argyle 60, Fosston 45

Stewartville 54, Byron 38

Stillwater 87, East Ridge 46

Swanville 68, Braham 57

Triton 78, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43

Two Harbors 56, Duluth Denfeld 41

Wadena-Deer Creek 47, Pillager 40

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 75, Kelliher/Northome 45

Watertown-Mayer 60, Glencoe-Silver Lake 53

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51, Blooming Prairie 38

Wayzata 74, St. Michael-Albertville 72

West Central 62, NCEUH 42

White Bear Lake 44, Mounds View 37

Willmar 72, St. Cloud Tech 37

Windom 80, St. James Area 67

Winona 52, Faribault 36

Winona Cotter 56, Rushford-Peterson 20

Woodbury 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 30

Worthington 71, Southwest Minnesota Christian 68

Yellow Medicine East 53, Lakeview 50

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Tri-Center, Neola 51, OT

ADM, Adel 74, Carlisle 43

Alburnett 67, East Buchanan, Winthrop 58

Algona 71, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40

Ames 60, Marshalltown 16

Anamosa 81, Tipton 68

Ankeny 65, Des Moines, Hoover 58

Ankeny Centennial 97, Mason City 61

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Hudson 57

B-G-M 55, BCLUW, Conrad 50

Bettendorf 67, Muscatine 32

Boone 66, Perry 28

Burlington 62, Keokuk 41

Burlington Notre Dame 52, West Burlington 41

Cedar Falls 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55

Centerville 84, Putnam County, Mo. 50

Central Decatur, Leon 65, Clarke, Osceola 36

Central Lee, Donnellson 48, Holy Trinity 34

Clinton 33, Pleasant Valley 29

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 54, Louisa-Muscatine 37

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40

Crestwood, Cresco 73, New Hampton 53

Davenport, Central 58, Davenport, West 38

Decorah 82, Waukon 40

Denver 73, Dike-New Hartford 64

Des Moines Christian 74, Woodward Academy 57

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 74, Clarksville 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 84, Des Moines, North 83

East Mills 63, Sidney 47

East Sac County 79, South Central Calhoun 77

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 72, Lynnville-Sully 49

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 53, Kingsley-Pierson 46

Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, Linn-Mar, Marion 53

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Eagle Grove 34

George-Little Rock 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Gilbert 62, PCM, Monroe 52

Harris-Lake Park 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 52

Highland, Riverside 54, Lone Tree 50

Hillcrest Academy 60, Danville 56

Indianola 87, Oskaloosa 47

Iowa City West 79, Cedar Rapids, Washington 44

Iowa Falls-Alden 72, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 55

Johnston 57, Southeast Polk 52

Kee, Lansing 71, West Central, Maynard 43

Keota 69, Davis County, Bloomfield 52

MFL-Mar-Mac 55, North Fayette Valley 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 41

Madrid 74, Ogden 63

Martensdale-St. Marys 75, Knoxville 55

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 67, Durant-Bennett 56

Montezuma 61, Grundy Center 54

Monticello 49, Camanche 45

Mount Vernon 71, Marion 62

Murray 69, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54

New London 87, Eldon Cardinal 49

Newell-Fonda 93, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 89, OT

North Cedar, Stanwood 77, Bellevue 50

North Linn, Troy Mills 79, Central City 38

Norwalk 87, Grinnell 61

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 76, Glenwood 46

Pekin 63, Wapello 41

Pella 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 66

Pella Christian 56, Newton 47

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 54

River Valley, Correctionville 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Rock Valley 71, Sioux Center 60

Sheldon 60, Boyden-Hull 57

Sioux City, East 75, LeMars 72

South Hamilton, Jewell 57, Nevada 38

South O'Brien, Paullina 89, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 32

South Winneshiek, Calmar 70, Central Elkader 46

Southeast Valley 71, Paton-Churdan 38

Spencer 55, Estherville Lincoln Central 54

Springville 69, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Stanton 81, Clarinda Academy 40

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Jesup 41

Underwood 70, Treynor 53

Unity Christian 81, Akron-Westfield 35

Urbandale 66, Ottumwa 49

WACO, Wayland 57, Van Buren, Keosauqua 28

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Oelwein 41

Waterloo, West 51, Dubuque, Senior 50

Waukee 76, Des Moines, Roosevelt 48

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Charles City 44

Winterset 70, Bondurant Farrar 44

Woodbine 47, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 49, Tri-Center, Neola 27

ADM, Adel 69, Carlisle 54

AGWSR, Ackley 47, Colo-NESCO 44

Ames 67, Marshalltown 37

Ankeny 78, Des Moines, Hoover 46

Ankeny Centennial 63, Mason City 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Hudson 35

Audubon 49, IKM-Manning 36

Ballard 61, Carroll 31

Boone 74, Perry 38

Boyden-Hull 51, Sheldon 31

Camanche 29, Tipton 27

Cascade,Western Dubuque 55, North Fayette Valley 25

Cedar Falls 53, Wahlert, Dubuque 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 40

Cedar Rapids, Washington 62, Iowa City West 51

Center Point-Urbana 73, Beckman, Dyersville 37

Centerville 67, Putnam County, Mo. 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Algona 44

Clarksville 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 12

Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 45

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55

Crestwood, Cresco 67, New Hampton 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Pella 45

Danville 53, Hillcrest Academy 32

Davenport, Central 79, Davenport, West 31

Davenport, North 64, Assumption, Davenport 47

East Buchanan, Winthrop 43, Alburnett 19

Easton Valley 37, Lisbon 27

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 67, Kingsley-Pierson 48

Epworth, Western Dubuque 50, Linn-Mar, Marion 49

Essex 38, Griswold 32

Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Spencer 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Eagle Grove 35

Gilbert 63, PCM, Monroe 30

Glenwood 65, Shenandoah 46

Grand View Christian 45, Des Moines, North 43, OT

Humboldt 47, Webster City 31

Indianola 66, Oskaloosa 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

Johnston 79, Southeast Polk 70

Kee, Lansing 63, Spring Grove, Minn. 28

LeMars 60, Sioux City, East 54

Logan-Magnolia 43, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 29

Maquoketa 69, Solon 56

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 43, South O'Brien, Paullina 40

Montezuma 73, Grundy Center 55

Mount Ayr 73, Bedford 25

Murray 52, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 20

Muscatine 49, Bettendorf 45

Nevada 51, South Hamilton, Jewell 31

Newell-Fonda 77, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 41

Newton 58, Pella Christian 51

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Central City 50

North Polk, Alleman 68, Greene County 19

Norwalk 57, Grinnell 48

Ogden 47, Madrid 37

PAC-LM 76, Manson Northwest Webster 75

Pleasant Valley 54, Clinton 19

River Valley, Correctionville 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 38

Sibley-Ocheyedan 61, George-Little Rock 52

Sidney 42, East Mills 40

Sioux Center 53, Rock Valley 41

South Central Calhoun 58, East Sac County 48

South Tama County, Tama 36, Independence 27

Southeast Valley 54, Paton-Churdan 51

Springville 51, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 42

Twin Cedars, Bussey 43, Orient-Macksburg 38

Underwood 32, Treynor 29

Unity Christian 54, Akron-Westfield 43

Urbandale 61, Ottumwa 18

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Des Moines, Lincoln 13

Van Meter 41, Pleasantville 40

Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Williamsburg 48

Waterloo, West 69, Dubuque, Senior 49

Waukee 61, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Charles City 37

West Branch 52, Regina, Iowa City 31

West Burlington 61, Burlington Notre Dame 51

West Liberty 65, Wilton 44

Western Christian 39, Spirit Lake 33

Winterset 50, Bondurant Farrar 46

Woodbine 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 34

Woodbury Central, Moville 54, St. Mary's, Remsen 27

