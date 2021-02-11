Feb. 11 local sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Caledonia 96, Lewiston-Altura 77
Fillmore Central 62, Dover-Eyota 58
La Crescent-Hokah 75, Chatfield 60
Southland 69, Lake City 57
Spring Grove 60, Mabel-Canton 24
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53, Rushford-Peterson 33
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Cleveland 60, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 24
La Crescent-Hokah 59, Chatfield 49
Dover-Eyota 91, Fillmore Central 63
Kingsland 47, Grand Meadow 18
Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 31
Lanesboro 70, Lyle-Pacelli 31
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 87, Rushford-Peterson 51
Mabel-Canton 41, Spring Grove 30
St. Charles 56, Pine Island 44
Stewartville 44, Lourdes 40
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Charles City 61, Crestwood 60
Lake Mills 71, Belmond-Klemme 37
Ankeny Centennial 84, Mason City 50
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belmond-Klemme 42, Lake Mills 32
Ankeny Centennial 76, Mason City 35
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Tripoli 20
Newman Catholic 47, Rockford 30
Northwood-Kensett 27, North Iowa 19
Kee 58, Riceville 38
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP HOCKEY
Faribault 2, Century 1 (OT)
Lourdes 7, Austin 0
Mayo 7, Red Wing 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP HOCKEY
Austin 2, Mankato East 2 (OT)
Century 2, Mankato West 1
Northfield 6, Albert Lea 0
NJCAA VOLLEYBALL
NIACC 3, Iowa Lakes 0