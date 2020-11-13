The annual Feast Local Foods Marketplace comes to Rochester December 6.

The annual event is an opportunity to get a wide range of unique foods made in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

From Bourbon Barrel Maple Syrup to healthy cookies.

The festival is on track to hold an in-person event, but things will look a little different this year.

Tickets will be available at a first come-first serve basis, and guests will be limited to shop in hourly time slots.

Creative Director, Brett Olson, explains, “This time we're making sure that there's ample distance between the food maker, who will be doing sampling, and the buyer, so that they can stay six feet apart. and of course there will be masking."

If you are hesitant to shop in person, the event organizers opened an online marketplace this year for a contactless shopping experience, you can access that here. https://www.localline.ca/feast