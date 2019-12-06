Feast Local Foods Marketplace showcases local farms and food vendors

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Feast Local Foods Marketplace is underway in Rochester. It gives the consumers a chance to meet with farmers and vendors that grow and handle their food.

About 70 booths set up shop at the Civic Center for the Feast Local Foods Marketplace. John Peterson is the owner of Ferndale Market, a farm that specializes in harvesting turkeys.

"I think its extremely important for the consumer to give thought to where their food is coming from and how its being raise," Peterson said.

At this event, Peterson met Chelsea Breza-Berndt a woman who has purchased his product in the past.

" I’m very excited to be able to meet this family farm,” Breza-Berndt said. “ They produced our turkey for Thanksgiving."

She supports farms of all sizes and in a time were recalls are happening more frequently, she says it's important to know exactly what you're putting in your body. Back in March, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall of 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey products from butterball due to a possible salmonella contamination. Peterson says everyone has to follow the same regulations but with small farms like his, they are able to focus on the product that they are producing.

The family farm doesn't use any chemical or artificial nitrates, no additives or fillers but simple ingredients.

"I also think using fewer ingredients puts us in a better position for a food safety standpoint," Peterson said.

He adds that when people support local farms they're helping out the economy. He says that farming can teach a community how to live a healthier life. In addition to running a farm, he has teamed up with local schools in Minnesota to help bring healthier alternatives to students.

"When we put good clean fuel onto our lunch trays and into our bodies those students are gonna be better positioned to learn," Peterson said. "Also I think the benefit there is that is not just about the young learning minds but its also good for the economy and supports local farmers."

For more information on Feast, Local Foods Marketplace click on this link: https://www.local-feast.org/