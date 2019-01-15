Fayette County woman pleads not guilty to check forgery

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa woman is pleading not guilty to 10 counts of forgery and 2nd degree theft.

Lisa Diana Schroeder, 38 of Waucoma, is accused of taking checks from a trucking company, forging them, and cashing them at a Calmar bank between July 24 and September 29, 2018. Court documents state the checks totaled $4,900.95.

Schroeder’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 20.