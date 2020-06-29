Fayette County to receive state disaster aid

DES MOINES, Iowa – Disaster proclamations have been issued for Fayette and Van Buran counties.

Governor Kim Reynold’s is authorizing state resources to help both counties recover from damage caused by a June 20 storm.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program and it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation.

Fayette and Van Buren residents affected by the June 20 storm are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained.