Favorite foods of fairgoers!

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Aside from the animals, it probably ranks at the top of the list for fair goers: fair foods!
KIMT News 3 caught up with some of the youngest generations attending the fair to get a feel for their most desired foods.
A few of the favorites: donuts, cotton candy, corn dogs, snow cones, and gyros.
Another popular treat is cheese curds.
"We have the freshest cheese. We run to Wisconsin at least twice a week to get fresh cheese," said Lexi Hanson, with Hanson Girls Concessions.
The three sisters are known for their cheese curds and secret batter.
"My dad actually started it in '95 and then my youngest sister in '98 and ever since then he thought this is a good way for my girls to pay for college," said Hanson.
Another Southeastern Minnesota business embracing the food truck life the past 3-years, is 2 Brothers Authentic BBQ.
The duo from Stewartville is known for their BBQ.
"(We) make our homemade mac n cheese brisket and pork. We make it three different ways with tacos, on top of the mac and cheese, and then sandwiches. Real easy and simple food," said 2 Brothers Authentic BBQ Co-Owner Sam Steir.
Steir said the best part of being in the food business is seeing people's reaction when they take the first bite.
"The smile and the mmmm. Whenever you hear mmmm and they smile at you that's as good as it gets, it never gets old," said Steir.

