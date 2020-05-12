Clear

Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

And if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, “my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” he said. “The consequences could be really serious.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, warned on Tuesday that “the consequences could be really serious” if cities and states reopen the U.S. economy too quickly.

More COVID-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, but how prepared communities are to stamp out those sparks will determine how bad the rebound is, Fauci told the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions Committee.

“There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation you will see some cases appear,” Fauci said.

Fauci was among the health experts testifying Tuesday to the Senate panel. His testimony comes as President Donald Trump is praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus's spread.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn, chairman of the committee, said as the hearing opened that “what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough.”

Fauci, a member of the coronavirus task force charged with shaping the response to COVID-19, which has killed tens of thousands of people in the U.S., is testifying via video conference after self-quarantining as a White House staffer tested positive for the virus.

With the U.S. economy in free-fall and more than 30 million people unemployed, Trump has been pressuring states to reopen.

A recent Associated Press review determined that 17 states did not meet a key White House benchmark for loosening restrictions — a 14-day downward trajectory in new cases or positive test rates. Yet many of those have begun to reopen or are about to do so, including Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.

Of the 33 states that have had a 14-day downward trajectory of either cases or positive test rates, 25 are partially opened or moving to reopen within days, the AP analysis found. Other states that have not seen a 14-day decline, remain closed despite meeting some benchmarks.

Fauci put himself in quarantine after a White House staffer tested positive for the virus. Alexander also put himself in quarantine after an aide tested positive.

Besides Fauci, of the National Institutes of Health, the other experts include FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — both in self-quarantine—and Adm. Brett Giroir, the coronavirus “testing czar” at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The event Tuesday got underway in the committee’s storied hearing room, but that’s about all that remained of the pre-pandemic way of conducting oversight. The senators running the event, Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray of Washington, were heads on video screens, with an array of personal items in the background as they isolated back home.

A few senators, such as Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, personally attended the session in the hearing room. They wore masks, as did an array of aides buzzing behind them.

The health committee hearing offers a very different setting from the White House coronavirus task force briefings the administration witnesses have all participated in. Most significantly, Trump will not be controlling the agenda.

Eyeing the November elections, Trump has been eager to restart the economy, urging on protesters who oppose their state governors’ stay-at-home orders and expressing his own confidence that the coronavrius will fade away as summer advances and Americans return to work and other pursuits.

The U.S. has seen at least 1.3 million infections and nearly 81,000 confirmed deaths from the virus, the highest toll in the world by far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Separately, one expert from the World Health Organization has already warned that some countries are “driving blind” into reopening their economies without having strong systems to track new outbreaks. And three countries that do have robust tracing systems — South Korea, Germany and China — have already seen new outbreaks after lockdown rules were relaxed.

WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said Germany and South Korea have good contact tracing that hopefully can detect and stop virus clusters before they get out of control. But he said other nations — which he did not name — have not effectively employed investigators to contact people who test positive, track down their contacts and get them into quarantine before they can spread the virus.

“Shutting your eyes and trying to drive through this blind is about as silly an equation as I’ve seen,” Ryan said. “Certain countries are setting themselves up for some seriously blind driving over the next few months.”

Apple, Google, some U.S. states and European countries are developing contact-tracing apps that show whether someone has crossed paths with an infected person. But experts say the technology only supplements and does not replace labor-intensive human work.

U.S. contact tracing remains a patchwork of approaches and readiness levels. States are hiring contact tracers but experts say tens of thousands will be needed across the country.

Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.2 million people and killed over 286,000, including more than 150,000 in Europe, according to the Johns Hopkins tally. Experts believe those numbers are too low for a variety of reasons.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 11799

Reported Deaths: 591
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin3744398
Stearns14436
Nobles12692
Ramsey98647
Anoka57129
Dakota47115
Olmsted3749
Kandiyohi3161
Washington25615
Clay24717
Scott1551
Rice1262
Sherburne1141
Martin1124
Wright1101
St. Louis9612
Benton932
Carver921
Pine730
Winona7115
Blue Earth670
Steele650
Carlton640
Polk531
Cottonwood470
Freeborn460
Mower450
Todd380
Jackson330
Itasca330
Le Sueur300
Murray290
Dodge260
Becker250
Goodhue250
Watonwan250
Unassigned250
Otter Tail250
Crow Wing231
Meeker210
Nicollet212
Chisago201
Rock190
Lyon180
Waseca160
Douglas160
Chippewa140
Morrison140
Fillmore131
Wabasha130
McLeod130
Wilkin113
Faribault100
Norman100
Kanabec100
Brown91
Swift80
Marshall80
Isanti80
Cass81
Pipestone70
Mille Lacs71
Renville60
Beltrami60
Pope50
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Sibley40
Yellow Medicine30
Mahnomen31
Redwood30
Traverse30
Houston20
Red Lake20
Koochiching20
Lac qui Parle20
Aitkin20
Clearwater20
Big Stone20
Grant20
Lake10
Stevens10
Kittson10
Pennington10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 12373

Reported Deaths: 271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk236861
Woodbury16769
Black Hawk151225
Linn84159
Marshall7343
Dallas7016
Johnson5557
Muscatine49523
Tama33613
Scott2868
Louisa2853
Wapello2590
Jasper2388
Dubuque1977
Crawford1911
Washington1627
Allamakee1124
Sioux930
Pottawattamie862
Poweshiek815
Plymouth620
Story611
Bremer585
Clinton581
Warren440
Cedar431
Henry431
Des Moines401
Buena Vista390
Boone360
Benton351
Guthrie350
Jones340
Iowa270
Fayette240
Buchanan230
Clayton232
Osceola200
Mahaska201
Shelby190
Winneshiek180
Lee180
Harrison170
Lyon160
Grundy150
Cerro Gordo140
Marion140
Greene130
Monona120
Butler120
Howard120
Hardin120
Madison111
Davis110
Hamilton110
Page100
Audubon100
Webster100
Clay90
Keokuk90
Delaware91
Van Buren80
Monroe80
Clarke80
Mills80
Chickasaw70
Jackson70
Jefferson70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Cherokee60
Carroll60
Franklin60
Appanoose63
Wright60
Unassigned50
Winnebago50
Floyd51
Montgomery40
Adair30
Pocahontas30
Mitchell30
Hancock30
Sac30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union20
Palo Alto10
Fremont10
Taylor10
Cass10
Wayne10
Calhoun10
Emmet00
Decatur00
