Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci also says he remains “cautiously optimistic” that some will be ready at the end of the year.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 11:02 AM
Posted By: By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s top infectious disease expert told a House committee on Tuesday he believes “it will be when and not if” there will be a COVID-19 vaccine and that he remains “cautiously optimistic” that some will be ready at the end of the year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has returned to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment in the nation’s pandemic response, with coronavirus cases rising in about half the states and political polarization competing for attention with public health recommendations.

Fauci was testifying along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since Fauci's last appearance at a high-profile hearing more than a month ago, the U.S. has been emerging from weeks of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But it's being done in an uneven way, with some states far less cautious than others. A trio of states with Republican governors who are bullish on reopening — Arizona, Florida and Texas — are among those seeing worrisome increases in cases.

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence published an opinion article in The Wall Street Journal saying the administration's efforts have strengthened the nation's ability to counter the virus and should be “a cause for celebration.”

Then Trump said at his weekend rally in Tulsa that he had asked administration officials to slow down testing, because too many positive cases are turning up. Many rally goers did not wear masks, and for some that was an act of defiance against what they see as government intrusion. White House officials later tried to walk back Trump's comment on testing, suggesting it wasn't meant to be taken literally.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey said during Tuesday's hearing that Trump’s testing comment at the rally “was an extremely reckless action, and unfortunately it continues the president’s pattern of ignoring the advice of his own public health experts.”

Trump, departing the White House for a visit to Arizona on Tuesday, played down those comments, saying under his administration the U.S. is doing more testing than any other country. Trump's trip includes a rally at a megachurch.

Fauci has recently warned that the U.S. is still in the first wave of the pandemic and has continued to urge the American public to practice social distancing. And, in a recent ABC News interview, he said political demonstrations such as protests against racial injustice are “risky” to all involved. Asked if that applied to Trump rallies, he said it did. Fauci continues to recognize widespread testing as critical for catching clusters of COVID-19 cases before they turn into full outbreaks in a given community.

About 2.3 million Americans have been sickened in the pandemic, and some 120,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is joined by CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, FDA chief Dr. Stephen Hahn and the head of the U.S. Public Health Service, Adm. Brett Giroir.

Giroir was tapped by the White House to oversee the expansion of coronavirus testing. But he gained notoriety after a whistleblower complaint flagged him for trying to push a malaria drug touted by Trump to treat COVID-19 without conclusive scientific evidence. The FDA has since withdrawn its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine.

“There have been a lot of unfortunate missteps in the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Pallone said. "As communities across the country ease social distancing guidance and reopen their economies, it is critically important that both the administration and Congress remain focused on containing the spread of the coronavirus and providing the resources and support Americans need during this time of crisis.”

There is still no vaccine for COVID-19, and there are no treatments specifically developed for the disease, although the antiviral drug remdesivir has been shown to help some patients, as well as a steroid called dexamethasone, and plasma from patients who have recovered.

Since Fauci last testified, hospital physicians have become more skilled in treating coronavirus patients with the techniques and medications at their disposal. The U.S. continues to ramp up testing, with some 27.5 million Americans, or more than 8% of the population, tested thus far. But most communities still lack enough health workers trained in doing contact tracing, the work of identifying people who have had interactions with an infected person. That could make it more difficult to tamp down emerging outbreaks.

The Energy and Commerce Committee has oversight over drugs and vaccines, among other facets of the U.S. health care system. Committee Democrats have been harshly critical of the administration. However, not all Republicans have lined up to defend the White House. Some GOP members were growing concerned early in the year that the administration wasn't doing enough to prepare.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 33227

Reported Deaths: 1416
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10920747
Ramsey4352211
Stearns213719
Dakota194183
Anoka1910103
Nobles16326
Olmsted91015
Washington89838
Mower8022
Rice7544
Scott5874
Kandiyohi5601
Clay52837
Wright4032
Todd3902
Carver2971
Lyon2762
Sherburne2764
Freeborn2580
Blue Earth2272
Benton2023
Steele1990
Watonwan1570
Martin1485
St. Louis14314
Cottonwood1230
Nicollet10912
Goodhue1077
Winona9915
Pine970
Crow Wing9411
Chisago871
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned8031
Polk722
McLeod680
Chippewa671
Dodge660
Le Sueur621
Itasca5912
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas540
Jackson530
Meeker511
Becker500
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca410
Faribault330
Mille Lacs301
Sibley292
Rock280
Wabasha280
Beltrami250
Yellow Medicine240
Fillmore231
Brown212
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman180
Renville161
Pipestone150
Big Stone140
Aitkin130
Houston130
Kanabec131
Cass122
Marshall120
Redwood120
Wadena120
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens20
Cook10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 26073

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5532167
Woodbury306942
Black Hawk189756
Buena Vista166810
Linn109980
Dallas107929
Marshall97418
Johnson7758
Wapello68927
Crawford6402
Pottawattamie62611
Muscatine58543
Story4833
Scott45110
Tama43229
Sioux4220
Dubuque42122
Louisa35513
Wright3350
Jasper29717
Plymouth2494
Washington2149
Warren2132
Dickinson2052
Hamilton1680
Webster1261
Allamakee1214
Boone1151
Mahaska11215
Clarke1112
Clay1050
Poweshiek978
Bremer826
Des Moines782
Henry783
Shelby780
Taylor760
Clinton751
Carroll691
Cherokee660
Franklin660
Guthrie634
Cedar611
Cerro Gordo601
Monona590
Emmet580
Hardin530
Benton521
Monroe496
Osceola490
Jefferson480
Jones470
Sac470
Marion460
Harrison440
Lee441
Humboldt411
Iowa400
Pocahontas391
Buchanan381
Hancock380
Davis361
Floyd361
Lyon360
Butler352
Clayton353
Madison342
Delaware331
Mills310
Fayette290
Greene280
Grundy260
Lucas263
Calhoun250
Kossuth250
Winneshiek240
Palo Alto220
Appanoose203
Chickasaw200
Ida200
Jackson190
Page180
Cass160
Keokuk161
Audubon151
Winnebago150
Howard140
Union140
Van Buren130
Adair120
Ringgold110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Mitchell90
Unassigned80
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne50
Fremont40
