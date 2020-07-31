Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Dr. Anthony Fauci. AP image.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is telling lawmakers that once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 10:39 AM
Posted By: By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Once a coronavirus vaccine is approved as safe and effective, Americans should have widespread access within a reasonable time, Dr. Anthony Fauci assured lawmakers Friday.

Appearing before a House panel investigating the nation's response to the pandemic, Fauci expressed “cautious” optimism that a vaccine would be available, particularly by next year.

“I believe, ultimately, over a period of time in 2021, that Americans will be able to get it,” Fauci said, referring to the vaccine.

There will be a priority list for who gets early vaccinations. “I don't think we will have everybody getting it immediately,” Fauci explained.

But “ultimately, within a reasonable time, the plans allow for any American who needs the vaccine to get it,” he added.

Under direction from the White House, federal health authorities are carrying out a plan dubbed Operation Warp Speed to manufacture 300 million doses of a vaccine on a compressed timeline.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official, said a quarter-million people have expressed interest in taking part in studies of experimental vaccines for the coronavirus.

He said that 250,000 people have registered on a government website to take part in vaccine trials, which are pivotal for establishing safety and effectiveness. Not all patients who volunteer to take part in clinical trials are eligible to participate.

Fauci was joined by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Dr. Robert Redfield and Health and Human Services testing czar Adm. Brett Giroir.

At a time when early progress seems to have been lost and uncertainty clouds the nation’s path forward, Fauci is calling on lawmakers — and all other Americans — to go back to public health basics such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The panel, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, is divided about how to reopen schools and businesses, mirroring divisions among Americans. Committee Chairman Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said the White House must come up with a comprehensive national plan to contain the virus. Ranking Republican Steve Scalise of Louisiana said the Trump administration has plans already on vaccines, testing, nursing homes and other coronavirus-related issues.

A rebound of cases across the South and the West has dashed hopes for a quick return to normal life. Problems with the availability and timeliness of testing continue to be reported. And the race for a vaccine, though progressing rapidly, has yet to deliver a breakthrough.

Fauci's public message in recent days has been that Americans can't afford a devil-may-care attitude toward COVID-19 and need to double down on basic measures such as wearing masks in public, keeping their distance from others and avoiding crowds and indoor spaces such as bars. That's echoed by Redfield and Giroir, though they are far less prominent.

Fauci's dogged persistence has drawn the ire of some of President Donald Trump's supporters and prompted a new round of calls for his firing. But the veteran of battles against AIDS and Ebola has stuck to his message, while carefully avoiding open confrontations with the Trump White House.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this week, Fauci said he was “disturbed” by the flat-out opposition in parts of the country to wearing masks as a public health protective measure.

“There are certain fundamentals,” he said, “the staples of what you need to do ... one is universal wearing of masks.”

Public health experts say masks help prevent an infected person who has yet to develop symptoms from passing the virus to others. For mask wearers, there's also some evidence that they can offer a degree of protection from an infected person nearby.

Fauci said in his AP interview that he's concerned because the U.S. has not followed the track of Asian and European nations also hit hard by the coronavirus.

Other countries that shut down their economies knocked back uncontrolled spread and settled into a pattern of relatively few new cases, although they continued to experience local outbreaks.

The U.S. also knocked back the initial spread, but it never got the background level of new cases quite as low. And the resurgence of COVID-19 in the Sunbelt in recent weeks has driven the number of new daily cases back up into the 60,000-70,000 range. It coincided with economic reopening and a return to social gatherings, particularly among younger adults. Growing numbers of emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths have followed as grim consequences.

Nearly 4.5 million Americans have been been infected since the start of the pandemic, and more than 150,000 have died, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Fauci said there's evidence the surge across the South may be peaking, but upticks in the Midwest are now a concern.

“They've really got to jump all over that because if they don’t then you might see the surge we saw in some of the Southern states,” he told the AP.

Though Fauci gets push-back from White House officials, other medical experts in the administration are on the same page when it comes to the public health message.

Giroir, the testing czar, told reporters Thursday: “I think it's very important to make sure that we all spread the public health message that we can control all the outbreaks occurring right now.”

He said controlling the outbreaks will require people to wear masks, avoid crowded indoor spaces and wash their hands frequently.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53692

Reported Deaths: 1634
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin17092810
Ramsey6607258
Dakota3710102
Anoka3190112
Stearns276320
Washington179243
Nobles17376
Olmsted156722
Scott127211
Mower10592
Rice9708
Blue Earth8014
Wright7595
Clay73439
Carver7232
Kandiyohi6531
Sherburne6026
Lyon4143
Todd4132
St. Louis36618
Freeborn3521
Steele3181
Watonwan2980
Benton2943
Nicollet28713
Winona23916
Martin1985
Le Sueur1961
Crow Wing18313
Beltrami1800
Cottonwood1650
Goodhue1638
Otter Tail1623
Chisago1601
Pipestone1409
Becker1291
Polk1243
Itasca12312
Pine1230
Waseca1230
Dodge1210
McLeod1210
Carlton1200
Douglas1200
Murray1191
Unassigned11840
Isanti1020
Chippewa921
Meeker832
Morrison801
Brown782
Faribault780
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Rock700
Jackson690
Pennington691
Koochiching663
Fillmore580
Renville545
Lincoln530
Mille Lacs533
Swift511
Cass502
Yellow Medicine470
Grant441
Roseau420
Houston370
Pope350
Norman330
Redwood300
Marshall270
Aitkin250
Hubbard250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake130
Traverse100
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 44170

Reported Deaths: 864
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9388201
Woodbury361247
Black Hawk294762
Linn197087
Johnson185614
Buena Vista178212
Dallas172235
Scott154211
Dubuque145228
Marshall136424
Pottawattamie113721
Story108413
Wapello82131
Muscatine79547
Crawford7083
Webster6845
Sioux5782
Cerro Gordo56717
Tama53229
Warren4991
Jasper44524
Wright4391
Plymouth4298
Louisa37714
Dickinson3674
Washington28410
Clinton2802
Hamilton2371
Boone2242
Franklin2044
Bremer1797
Carroll1741
Clarke1713
Emmet1711
Clay1681
Hardin1550
Shelby1491
Allamakee1464
Marion1420
Des Moines1372
Poweshiek1368
Mahaska13317
Jackson1301
Guthrie1235
Benton1221
Jones1191
Cedar1161
Pocahontas1131
Hancock1082
Henry1083
Butler1052
Floyd1052
Buchanan1031
Lyon980
Cherokee971
Madison932
Taylor930
Clayton893
Harrison890
Monona890
Lee872
Humboldt861
Iowa831
Delaware821
Calhoun812
Sac790
Osceola770
Kossuth760
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Jefferson750
Mills750
Palo Alto740
Winneshiek741
Grundy711
Winnebago710
Union671
Monroe667
Page660
Worth560
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas414
Montgomery413
Appanoose403
Cass400
Greene370
Fremont310
Ida290
Audubon281
Keokuk281
Van Buren281
Ringgold221
Adair200
Decatur200
Adams150
Wayne151
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Showers return to the forecast Saturday Night into Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fundraising ongoing for Relay for Life of Freeborn County

Image

Battle of the Badges underway in Rochester

Image

Cruisin' for Cancer fundraiser in Kasson tonight

Image

Dave's Weather 7-31 6:30a

Image

Newman Catholic shuts out St. mary's in extra innings to advance to state championship.

Image

2020 Patriot Tour

Image

Guns, drugs and arrests in North Iowa

Image

Helping people return to work

Image

MN Safe Back-to-School Plan

Image

Congressman Hagedorn talks return to school at tele-town hall

Community Events