Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'

Federal health officials say the U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing to the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million.

Posted: Jan 4, 2021 6:35 AM
Posted By: By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing the number of shots dispensed to about 4 million, government health officials said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, also said on ABC's “This Week” that President-elect Joe Biden's pledge to administer 100 million shots of the vaccine within his first 100 days in office is achievable.

And he rejected President Donald Trump's false claim on Twitter that coronavirus deaths and cases in the U.S. have been greatly exaggerated.

“All you need to do ... is go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The U.S. death toll has climbed past 350,000, the most of any country, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while more than 20 million people nationwide have been infected. States have reported record numbers of cases over the past few days, and funeral homes in Southern California are being inundated with bodies.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the pandemic is getting worse in his city as the virus spreads rapidly within households and people let their guard down with news of a vaccine's arrival. “This is a virus that preys off of our weakness, preys off of our exhaustion,” he said on CBS' "Face the Nation.”

Experts believe that the real numbers of U.S. deaths and infections are much higher and that many cases were overlooked, in part because of insufficient testing.

Fauci said he has seen “some little glimmer of hope” after 1.5 million doses were administered in the previous 72 hours, or an average of about 500,000 per day, a marked increase in vaccinations. He said that brings the total to about 4 million.

He acknowledged the U.S. fell short of its goal of having 20 million doses shipped and distributed by the end of December.

“There have been a couple of glitches. That’s understandable,” Fauci said. “We are not where we want to be, there’s no doubt about that.”

But he expressed optimism that the momentum will pick up by mid-January and that ultimately the U.S. will be vaccinating 1 million people a day. Biden's "goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days is a realistic goal,” Fauci said.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, the government’s vaccine development and distribution effort, told CBS that 17.5 million doses have been shipped. About 13 million of those have been distributed to clinics, hospitals and other places where they will be administered, according to Fauci.

The 20 million-dose goal hasn't been reached in part because local health departments and medical facilities had to stay focused on testing to handle a surge in cases, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said. And the holiday season meant health workers were taking time off, he said.

“I don’t want anyone to think I’m being Pollyannish here. There’s what we delivered, and we hope that those will be translated into vaccinations. That has not occurred to the way that we would like,” Adams said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

On Sunday morning, Trump falsely tweeted that the outbreak has been “far exaggerated” because of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's “ridiculous” methodology. He complained, too, that Fauci has been credited by the news media with doing “an incredible job” when Fauci “works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work."

Fauci and others are warning that an additional surge is likely because of holiday gatherings and the cold weather keeping people indoors.

“It could and likely will get worse in the next couple of weeks, or at least maintain this very terribly high level of infections and deaths that we’re seeing," Fauci said.

Arizona on Sunday reported a one-day record of more than 17,200 new cases, eclipsing the previous mark of about 12,000 set in early December. Health officials said the jump appears to reflect infections from Christmas gatherings but was also probably inflated by a reporting lag over New Year's weekend.

North Carolina and Texas reported record numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19 — nearly 3,600 and over 12,500, respectively..

Overseas, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely as a variant of the coronavirus has pushed infection rates to their highest levels on record. More than 50,000 new infections have been reported daily over the past six days.

Scientists have said the variant is up to 70% more contagious. While Fauci said the U.S. needs to do its own study, he noted that British researchers believe that the mutated version is no deadlier or more likely to make people sicker and that vaccines are effective against it.

But Scott Gottlieb, a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner who serves on the board of vaccine maker Pfizer, said on “Face the Nation” that the variant “really creates more urgency around trying to get this vaccine out more quickly and get more people vaccinated."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 420544

Reported Deaths: 5489
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin873861405
Ramsey37572698
Dakota30764281
Anoka29310332
Washington18762194
Stearns17093173
St. Louis12738212
Scott1118484
Wright1098390
Olmsted945564
Sherburne777857
Carver652534
Clay621278
Rice560057
Kandiyohi541066
Blue Earth509130
Crow Wing455867
Otter Tail426051
Chisago422828
Benton394882
Winona361745
Nobles354046
Douglas353160
Mower335525
Polk321752
Goodhue312048
McLeod310440
Morrison294143
Beltrami291043
Lyon287229
Becker271136
Itasca271040
Isanti267433
Carlton263438
Steele25359
Pine251412
Todd224527
Nicollet210233
Mille Lacs204843
Freeborn203118
Brown203032
Le Sueur197515
Cass194820
Meeker189732
Waseca177915
Roseau161214
Martin158525
Wabasha15212
Hubbard140337
Redwood131826
Renville130839
Chippewa128530
Cottonwood122815
Houston120013
Dodge11864
Wadena113612
Fillmore11211
Rock103810
Watonwan10357
Aitkin103232
Sibley10325
Kanabec93518
Faribault92911
Pennington90814
Yellow Medicine89114
Pipestone88121
Jackson8008
Swift79716
Murray7615
Pope6924
Marshall68013
Stevens6776
Clearwater66214
Lac qui Parle61415
Wilkin5927
Lake56015
Koochiching5539
Lincoln4561
Big Stone4413
Unassigned44159
Norman4138
Mahnomen3977
Grant3947
Kittson34218
Red Lake3114
Traverse2202
Lake of the Woods1541
Cook1060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 283112

Reported Deaths: 3893
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk41943413
Linn16752249
Scott14293152
Black Hawk12903220
Woodbury12388168
Johnson1127747
Dubuque10719139
Pottawattamie839098
Story807031
Dallas802867
Webster446264
Sioux437044
Cerro Gordo436162
Clinton416055
Marshall404857
Warren387234
Buena Vista374626
Muscatine361175
Des Moines357735
Plymouth337653
Wapello315492
Jasper293054
Lee290625
Marion274149
Jones260348
Henry249427
Carroll240631
Bremer227844
Crawford213422
Benton199838
Boone194615
Washington190328
Jackson178829
Tama176656
Mahaska175835
Dickinson172920
Delaware164532
Kossuth156632
Clay155913
Wright153918
Hamilton149324
Hardin146426
Buchanan146217
Harrison146058
Fayette143619
Clayton141046
Cedar140619
Winneshiek139818
Page138614
Butler129923
Mills129815
Floyd129234
Lyon126625
Cherokee126422
Poweshiek122224
Allamakee119426
Hancock118924
Calhoun11749
Iowa114921
Winnebago110828
Grundy110518
Louisa108324
Cass106439
Mitchell105730
Chickasaw105011
Sac104614
Jefferson104220
Union103519
Emmet102327
Madison9878
Appanoose98436
Humboldt98418
Guthrie96123
Shelby95725
Franklin92217
Palo Alto8238
Keokuk79825
Montgomery77015
Unassigned7620
Howard74317
Pocahontas72912
Ida70129
Clarke6986
Monroe69617
Davis65120
Greene6497
Adair61617
Osceola6168
Lucas5918
Monona55416
Taylor5479
Worth5353
Fremont4735
Van Buren45811
Decatur4314
Wayne38921
Audubon3857
Ringgold3678
Adams2712
