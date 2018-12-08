Father's message to daughter last seen in Austin: 'Lots of people care'

AUSTIN, Minn. - As the search for missing 16-year-old Gracie Scholmann continues, her father has a message for her.
"If Gracie is listening, look at Facebook, lots of people care, get a hold of them,” her father told KIMT Friday afternoon.
Schlomann was last seen at the youth facility located at 28th St. NE near Interstate-90 on Nov. 30.
She is 5-foot-7, 197 pounds. She was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, black leggings and black and white Air Jordan tennis shoes.
If you have any information, call 507-437-9400, ext. 1 or call 911 immediately.
