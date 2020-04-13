Father to stand trial in Floyd County for death of infant son

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A father is scheduled to stand trial for the death of his infant son almost one year after the child’s death.

Shane Morris, 25 of Charles City, entered not guilty pleas Monday to 1st degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

The Charles City Police Department says 3 and ½ month old Zander Morris died on August 4, 2019, after being in the care of his father the previous day. Court documents state the child suffered a skull fracture that was “a likely result of non-accidental trauma” and Morris, after first denying he knew what caused the infant’s injury, reportedly told officers he tripped while carrying Zander in his arms, with the baby’s head hitting the edge of a kitchen counter.

Zander Morris was flown to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he died. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death was a homicide.

Morris’ trial is set to begin on August 3.