Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Father to stand trial in Floyd County for death of infant son

Shane Morris
Shane Morris

3 1/2 month old died in August 2019 after severe head injury.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 1:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A father is scheduled to stand trial for the death of his infant son almost one year after the child’s death.

Shane Morris, 25 of Charles City, entered not guilty pleas Monday to 1st degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

The Charles City Police Department says 3 and ½ month old Zander Morris died on August 4, 2019, after being in the care of his father the previous day. Court documents state the child suffered a skull fracture that was “a likely result of non-accidental trauma” and Morris, after first denying he knew what caused the infant’s injury, reportedly told officers he tripped while carrying Zander in his arms, with the baby’s head hitting the edge of a kitchen counter.

Zander Morris was flown to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he died. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death was a homicide.

Morris’ trial is set to begin on August 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Sun to return for the majority of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Essential pantry items during the Pandemic

Image

Olmsted Medical Center develops song for washing hands

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Moving into nursing home

Image

Celebrating Easter differently

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/12

Image

MnDot snowplows out for Easter snowfall

Image

Drive thru Easter celebration in Adams

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/11

Community Events