Mason City father-son duo convicted by feds after major drug bust

MASON CITY, Iowa - A father-son duo from Mason City could face decades or life in prison for selling methamphetamine and heroin in Cerro Gordo County.

Charlton Maxwell, 60, and Antione Maxwell, 33, were each convicted by the feds on multiple accounts of conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin. The 3-day trial concluded on Friday.

“The evidence at trial showed that Antione and Charleton Maxwell conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin in and around Mason City between January 2018 and October 2020. Both Charleton and Antione were caught distributing methamphetamine and heroin. Testimony at trial showed that both defendants were involved in a long-term conspiracy involving numerous others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine as well as heroin in the Mason City area,” authorities said in a press release.

Authorities said Antoine Maxwell could face life in prison when sentencing occurs.