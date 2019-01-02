Father of young adult in Winnebago County crash speaks out

WINNEBAGO CO., Iowa- Ten young adults had a very scary start to the new year after two cars collided early Tuesday morning. It happened on 120th Avenue about five miles northwest of Forest City.

“As long as there’s no corn you can see all the way down there,” said Rebecca Spencer.

Spencer said she was up making breakfast when she saw help arrive.

“I saw about 8 police cars,” she said.

Around 7 AM she drove down to see if she could help. That’s about the same time parents of the young adults learned about what happened.

“He is very lucky,” said Christ Albrant.

Albrant is the father of Parker Albrant who he says was involved in the crash.

“It’s a parent’s worst feeling,” he said.

But he said he called his son Parker Albrant just after midnight.

“I said just stay put, be safe, I know guys will be, but there’s people on the road might not be,” Albrant said. “He said, it’s OK we got a sober driver.”

Chris says his son is in fair condition at Mercy medical Center North Iowa, but now….

“I’m just praying for everybody that was involved,” he said. “I hope everybody turns out OK.”

Those with the Iowa State Patrol say to contact them if you have any questions about the crash.