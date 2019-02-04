Father of dead baby will not testify at mother's murder trial

LE MARS, Iowa – The father of a child found dead in a swing will not testify at the mother’s murder trial.

Zachary Koehn was already found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the death of his four-month-old son Sterling. The child’s mother, Cheyanne Renae Harris is now standing trial in Plymouth County for first-degree murder.



Sterling was found dead in Chickasaw County on August 30, 2017. Authorities say the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration, and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

On Monday, Zachary Koehn’s lawyer informed the court that Koehn will assert his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer any questions about the death of his son.