Father of dead baby will not testify at mother's murder trial

Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris are accused of murder in connection with the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Zachary Koehn and Cheyanne Harris are accused of murder in connection with the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

Zachary Koehn invokes the 5th Amendment.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 5:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LE MARS, Iowa – The father of a child found dead in a swing will not testify at the mother’s murder trial.

Zachary Koehn was already found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the death of his four-month-old son Sterling. The child’s mother, Cheyanne Renae Harris is now standing trial in Plymouth County for first-degree murder.


Zachary Paul Koehn

Sterling was found dead in Chickasaw County on August 30, 2017. Authorities say the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration, and an E. coli infection caused by being left in a maggot-infested diaper for up to two weeks.

On Monday, Zachary Koehn’s lawyer informed the court that Koehn will assert his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination and refuse to answer any questions about the death of his son.

