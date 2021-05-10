Father-daughter duo is trying something they've never done before - coaching together

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - One coaching duo is doing something they've never done before - coaching together.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with two coaches from the Stewartville softball team.

"I said hey, how would you like to, instead of just summer stuff, how would you like to do some spring stuff with me? And she was all on board," says head coach Curt Hughes.

This is the first spring the two have spent coaching together and so far, so good.

"I mean, he's been there throughout my whole career too...when I played too. So it's just very comfortable coaching with him as well. It's just a different side of the game that I'm experiencing now, but I think it's a little less nerve-wracking for him to have me on the coaching side versus the playing side now," says assistant coach Caitlyn Hughes.

Caitlyn Hughes played softball all the way through college and her dad, Curt, was there every step of the way.

"It's something that me and my dad have always shared as a passion of both of ours. He caught for me growing up, so it's just been something that each of us could spend time together. So it's been awesome," says Caitlyn.

"I get to be around my daughter more and enjoy as much time as I can with her and that's a great benefit as well," says Curt.

Caitlyn says she's just excited for the opportunity to give back to a program that gave her so much.

