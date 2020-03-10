Clear
Father charged with murder in death of Floyd County child

Shane Morris
3 and 1/2 month old died in August 2019.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 7:41 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 8:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A New Hampton man has been arrested for the death of a child in Floyd County.

The Charles City Police Department says Shane Michael Morris is charged with 1st degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. He was arrested Monday with the assistance of the New Hampton Police Department.

Charles City police say they started an investigation into the possible abuse Morris’ 3 and ½ month old child on August 3, 2019. That child was taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment and then transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester before ultimately dying on August 4, 2019. No other details in the investigation have been released.

