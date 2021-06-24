Father and son both injured in Mower County motorcycle accident

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were injured Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in rural Mower County.

Authorities said Timothy Stafford, 49, of Adams, and his 17-year-old son, William, were involved in the crash in the area of County Rd. 7 just north of Adams.

The lanes of the road were uneven and when Stafford hit the lip of the uneven pavement, he lost control of his motorcycle.

The older Stafford was not wearing a helmet while the 17-year-old was, authorities said.

The two riders each sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin.

Authorities said there are signs posted in the area for uneven pavement.