Father-Daughter dance in Rochester

It's Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Century High School.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's just as important for girls to have positive male role models in their lives, as it is for them to have a female one.

That's why local organizations are putting on a father-daughter dance.

It's Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Century High School.

Olandis White is one of the event organizers. She thinks it's important for girls to have good relationships with their fathers.

"Because we know statistics always show that fathers are supposed to be more active in boy's lives," White said. "But we want to dispel that myth and let them know that girls are just equally as important in their father's life as well."

White also noted it's important for dads to have one-on-one time with their daughters, who will be the future female leaders.

"Connect with our daughters now and explain to them and make them aware of things that's not normal," White said. "Then they'll have a better chance of having daughters who will grow up and be successful and make better choices and better decisions."

There will also be a fashion show. Admission is free, but free will donations will be accepted.

