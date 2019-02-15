Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fate of Rochester corncob tower

It can be called an icon in the Med City

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 4:51 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The fate of Rochester's iconic corncob water tower seems to be in safe hands.

Olmsted County has reached an agreement with Seneca foods to purchase the 11 acre Seneca canning facility in Rochester, where the water tower sits.

In a press release, the County says they'll work with the City of Rochester to preserve the water tower.

The property is adjacent to Graham Park, which is already owned by Olmsted County.

In a press release, the County says the Seneca property location is "an asset to help realize the vision and master plan for Graham Park as a regional venue for agriculture, sports, and community and private events."

County Comissioners will vote on the final purchase agreement at their meeting on Tuesday, February 19th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -14°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -9°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Tracking rebounding temperatures and fresh snow Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Woodson Kindergarten Center raises money for breast cancer research

Image

HSNI Exec. Dir. Sybil Soukup receives national recognition

Image

Preparing for a presidential candidate

Image

Career Expo

Image

Elevator Rescue Training

Image

Friday morning state wrestling highlights

Image

Life's last love song

Image

Tracking Icy Roads and Cold Temperatures

Image

Monday's sports highlights: Lourdes wins 1A Title, section wrestling playoffs plus Coach K in Roch

Image

2A Thursday

Community Events