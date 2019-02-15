Fate of Rochester corncob tower

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The fate of Rochester's iconic corncob water tower seems to be in safe hands.

Olmsted County has reached an agreement with Seneca foods to purchase the 11 acre Seneca canning facility in Rochester, where the water tower sits.

In a press release, the County says they'll work with the City of Rochester to preserve the water tower.

The property is adjacent to Graham Park, which is already owned by Olmsted County.

In a press release, the County says the Seneca property location is "an asset to help realize the vision and master plan for Graham Park as a regional venue for agriculture, sports, and community and private events."

County Comissioners will vote on the final purchase agreement at their meeting on Tuesday, February 19th.