Fatal vehicle/pedestrian collision in Worth County

State Patrol says it happened just before 5:30 pm.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 8:51 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 8:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – The State Patrol says someone is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Friday in North Iowa.

It happened a little before 5:30 pm on 390th Street, northeast of Hanlontown. The State Patrol says someone was walking east when they were struck by an eastbound vehicle about 1/8th of a mile east of Ironwood Avenue.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office, Hanlontown Fire and Rescue, Forest City Ambulance Service, and Mercy Air Med assisted at the scene.

