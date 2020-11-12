Fatal truck collision in northeast Iowa kills one driver

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is killed after a garbage truck collided with a pickup truck Thursday morning in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened a little before 8 am at the intersection of J Avenue and 80th Street in Fayette County. A garbage truck driven by Patrick Schanbeck, 32 of Oelwein, was driving north and a pickup driven by Cody Bushaw, 48 of Arlington, was headed west.

The State Patrol says Schanbeck failed to yield before the crash. The garbage truck ended up in the west ditch and the pickup rolled into the east ditch.

The State Patrol says Schanbeck was injured and taken to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center. Bushaw was killed in the collision.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Arlington Fire Rescue, and Mercy Ambulance Oelwein assisted at the scene.