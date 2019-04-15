Clear
Fatal train/SUV collision in Cedar Rapids

Two people killed in Sunday afternoon crash.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 8:51 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people inside a sport utility vehicle died when it was struck by a train in Cedar Rapids.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. Sunday near Tait Cummins Memorial Park.

The names of the deceased and other details about the crash haven't been released.

The crash is being investigated.

