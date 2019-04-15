Fatal train/SUV collision in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people inside a sport utility vehicle died when it was struck by a train in Cedar Rapids.
The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. Sunday near Tait Cummins Memorial Park.
The names of the deceased and other details about the crash haven't been released.
The crash is being investigated.
