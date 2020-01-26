Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man is dead after a snowmobile crash.
Becker County sheriff's authorities say the rollover was reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a road near the Hubbard-Becker county line.
The 50-year-old man who was driving the snowmobile was dead at the scene. His name was not released. The crash is under investigation.
