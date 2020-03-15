MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the central Iowa city of Marshalltown.
Marshalltown Police said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responding to the shooting found a critically injured 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a Marshalltown hospital where he died. His name wasn't immediately released Sunday.
No arrests were reported Sunday.
Related Content
- Fatal shooting early Sunday in central Iowa
- Trial set in fatal northeast Iowa shooting
- Police investigate fatal shooting in northwest Iowa
- Measles warning for central Iowa
- Fatal shooting sparks conversation
- Central Iowa police officer on leave after deadly shooting
- Rollover crash early Sunday in Worth County
- Heavy rain hits central and northwest Iowa
- Robbery suspect shot dead in central Iowa
- Arrest made in deadly central Iowa collision
Scroll for more content...