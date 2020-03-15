Clear
BREAKING NEWS Southern Minnesota schools respond to shutdown, announce plans Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fatal shooting early Sunday in central Iowa

No arrests have been reported.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 2:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the central Iowa city of Marshalltown.

Marshalltown Police said the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers responding to the shooting found a critically injured 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a Marshalltown hospital where he died. His name wasn't immediately released Sunday.

No arrests were reported Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
A calm weekend before a messy week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Lourdes Eagles try to find closure as state tournament ends

Image

Rochester Grizzlies championship hopes go unfulfilled

Image

Sean Weather 3/14

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Community Events