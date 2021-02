MONONA, Iowa – A rollover accident killed one person Saturday morning in northeast Iowa.

It happened just before 7:30 am in Clayton County. The Iowa State Patrol says Keary J. Keehner, 50 of Luana, was driving west on 145th Street, south of Monona, when he lost control and rolled his vehicle. The State Patrol says Keehner was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle and killed.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Monona fire department and EMS assisted at the scene.